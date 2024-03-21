Ya’ll, The ‘Freaknik’ Documentary Is Out & Everyone’s Shook

When it was first announced that Hulu would be releasing a Freaknik documentary, I’ll admit, I was confused because I’d never heard of this before. But being the curious girly I am, I did some research and learned enough about Freaknik to become somewhat curious about the documentary.

Now if you’re confused, allow me to get you up to speed. Freaknik began as a picnic in 1983 for Atlanta HBCU students who couldn’t afford to return home for spring break. It continued as a small, annual get-together over the years but turned into a huge event in the early ’90s when it began to incorporate everything from dance contests and concerts to film festivals and job fairs.

Freaknik was intended to put Atlanta on the map culturally, and boy did it. By the time Freaknik was at its prime, it had become known as a non-stop party, which ultimately led to its downfall (a lot of not-so-good things happened at Freaknik but that’s a convo for another time).

Like I said, I’m a curious girly, and coming from a Black household, I had to know if anyone I’m close with attended Freaknik back in the day. This was mistake No. 1 on my part.

I asked my parents if they went during their college days or knew of anyone who did. My mom has always been cool, calm, and collected, so I already knew she never attended Freaknik. However, she told me that she has some friends who did and after watching the doc on March 21, I can say that some of the people I saw partying it up in Atlanta back in the ’80s and early ’90s looked a little familiar. But I’m not the only one who feels this way.

Many millennials and Gen Zers have also watched Freaknik: The Wildest Party Ever Told and have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the documentary. And to say most are a little scarred, who be an understatement.

I asked my mom if she in the freaknik documentary she gone say “what year they pulled it from?” um EXCUSE ME?!? pic.twitter.com/m7yDYjNLLq — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓼🌸 (@marsrising777) March 21, 2024

When you see your parents on the Freaknik documentary #FreakNikOnHulu pic.twitter.com/IoBHhFSrMP — Prince Lamon (@RoyalPrince01) March 21, 2024

Someone I went to college with from my hometown spotted her dad in the Freaknik trailer 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/aKMDQ6UfyG — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) March 21, 2024

My momma went to a HBCU in the 90’s in Atlanta,GA where I was born. I know sis on that freaknik documentary, lemme look real close pic.twitter.com/h6AYIYm3yN — Anna_Banana♓️ (@Kilahh_Tequila) March 21, 2024

Y’all better warn your aunties that the Freaknik documentary is finally out pic.twitter.com/FGqddIP8gy — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) March 21, 2024

People to their mom, dad, aunt, and uncle after seeing them in 4K in the Freaknik doc

pic.twitter.com/YZsG4iE5ER — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) March 21, 2024

I'm afraid to watch this Freaknik documentary cause I might see some family members pic.twitter.com/1hVTDZocVu — Gryffindor In The Streets, Slytherin In The Sheets (@GrizzlyDiesel) March 21, 2024

It’s safe to say that a lot of us who watched this doc were SHOOK. To see all of the outfits, dance moves, and hardcore partying that took place in Atlanta three decades ago was truly and eye-opener. But after watching, all I have to say is I’m so happy my parents were living it up in New Jersey not getting freaky at Freaknik back in the day.