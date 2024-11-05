The 2024 presidential election has the entire country buzzing, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a place more energized — at least among Gen Zers — than the campus of Howard University in Washington D.C. And it’s not just because there’s a Black woman and HBCU alum on the presidential ticket. It’s not even just because she’s specifically a Howard alum. It’s because she is choosing to spend the night of Nov. 5 right here on Howard’s campus, among her fellow Bison.

As a Howard student myself, when Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed she’d be spending election night at Howard, I was, of course, excited. Like most Gen Z college students, this election is most Howard students’ first time ever voting in a presidential race. So, to have one of our alums not just in the running, but in our midst, on this monumental night feels surreal.

However, while the giddiness is undeniable, my first reaction to hearing this news was concern. Hatred and political violence has been rampant in this election season, and Howard students have seen what disgruntled supporters of Harris’s opponent, former President Donald Trump, are capable of — the Jan. 6 insurrection back in 2021 took place mere miles away from Howard’s campus, after all. It’s only natural that this election night visit has some students fearful for their and their peers’ safety, regardless of the election night’s outcome.

I feel like no matter who wins, D.C. and especially Howard’s campus is going to be a little dangerous for a while.

I know I’m not alone. Sobeana Woodley-Sobers, a junior TV and film major, is prepping for election night by stocking up on groceries, just in case she needs to hunker down for a while. “I feel like no matter who wins, D.C. and especially Howard’s campus is going to be a little dangerous for a while, so I wanted to be prepared,” she predicts.

Similarly, Leila Diallo, a freshman economics major, plans to stay in her dorm on election night, primarily out of concern for potential unrest. “Unfortunately, I know there is a high likelihood of some form of violent protest if Kamala wins the election — as I hope she will,” she says. “I can only hope and pray that nothing bad happens, and the democratic process is respected by all parties regardless of who wins.”

Some students have chosen to spend election night away from campus altogether, such as Willie White III, a junior honors political science major, who is attending a watch party in Maryland with the campaign team for U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks, where he previously served as a fellow. “Watching this historic moment on the same campus as a sitting Vice President would be incredible, but I definitely have some concerns when it comes to safety, not only for her as a presidential candidate but for the campus that I’ve found community in,” he says.

Thankfully, on Sunday, Nov. 3, Howard’s Office of Communications shared election night safety protocols with students. We know Howard University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) is coordinating with local and federal agencies to implement comprehensive safety measures, which include thorough security screenings, controlled entry points, real-time monitoring with surveillance technology, and strategically placed law enforcement officers on campus. We also know there will be additional security resources to support residence halls and common campus facilities, and students have been encouraged to download the Bison S.A.F.E. app for real-time updates and safety notifications.

However, there’s still a lot of some frustration among students about the limited information we’ve received regarding Harris’s visit. While we know Harris will be at a watch party planned on the Yard (our version of a “quad”), as of the morning of Election Day, nobody seems to know who has been invited or who will be permitted to attend. According to a letter to students from Howard President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., this party is a “private, space-limited event” that is being handled by Harris’s campaign and not open to the public. There will be a separate (sold-out) watch party in Burr Gymnasium, which is our main campus space for indoor sports, but it doesn’t seem immediately clear whether Harris will make an appearance there.

For sophomore accounting major Elochukwu Maduafokwa, the exclusivity of the watch party is why Harris’s visit to campus is causing more frustration than excitement. “Despite all the inconvenience she is causing, most regular students don’t get to go,” he says.

If there is an opportunity for students to see her, I’ll be there!

On the flip side, sophomore strategic communications major Sydnie Collins is hopeful students will get a chance to interact with Harris after all. She anticipates spending election night in front of her TV, but is open to changing those plans. “I know security and surveillance will be tight,” she says. “However, if there is an opportunity for students to see her, I’ll be there!”

In short, Howard students have mixed feelings about election night. No one can deny that Harris’s visit to campus signifies a once-in-a-lifetime chance for students to witness history unfold in the same space as a presidential candidate who has walked the same halls and understands their journey. But that doesn’t mean it comes without its downsides. No matter what, though, it’s clear that Howard students are engaged, aware, and eager to see what the future holds for both our campus and our country.