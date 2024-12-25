Here’s How To Watch The Ball Drop In Times Square On New Year’s Eve

The countdown to the New Year is officially upon us, and while you’re figuring out where and how to watch the 2024 ball drop—whether it’s bundled up in Times Square or streaming it from a cozy couch party — there are plenty of ways you can watch the rest of the world ring in 2025. Here’s how to catch all the action and embrace the ultimate New Year’s vibes.

The tradition of the Times Square Ball Drop has a rich history that dates back to the early 20th century. The very first ball drop took place on New Year’s Eve in 1907, marking the initiation of a celebration that would grow into one of the most iconic events in the world.

Over the years, the event has become a symbol of hope and renewal, gathering thousands of spectators in Times Square and millions more viewing from home. In the face of challenges, including world wars and the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience of this celebration has shone through, reaffirming the spirit of unity and the excitement of new beginnings. Today, the ball drop not only marks the arrival of the New Year but also serves as a reminder of the enduring human spirit and the joy of celebrating together, even from afar.

Social media has also dramatically transformed the way we ring in the New Year. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat have revolutionized our celebrations, allowing us to connect with friends and strangers around the globe. The iconic Times Square Ball Drop, once a localized event watched by thousands in the cold New York City streets, has now morphed into a vibrant virtual gathering. Whether you’re experiencing the magic through live streams on TikTok, sharing the moment via Instagram stories, or watching traditional TV broadcasts, the electrifying atmosphere of the countdown is just a tap away, making it accessible to anyone, anywhere.

Where Can I Stream The 2024 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop?

The iconic Times Square Ball Drop is back, and this year’s celebration promises a star-studded lineup. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 will feature unforgettable performances by Alanis Morissette (with special guest Reneé Rapp), Dasha, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! (featuring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, and Doug E. Fresh), as well as Kesha, Natasha Bedingfield, and T-Pain. Fans can also look forward to Blake Shelton broadcasting live from Las Vegas, Luis Fonsi representing Puerto Rico, and TLC bringing their legendary energy to Times Square.

For those watching at home, you can tune in to New Year’s Rockin’ Eve through major networks like ABC, NBC, and CNN, or stream the ball drop on services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Peacock. Prefer a more interactive experience? Platforms like YouTube and Facebook often livestream the event, letting you skip the commercials while you vibe along with the countdown. Just double-check that your Wi-Fi isn’t taking a “new year, new me” break during the show!

You can also watch BFFs Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen live in NYC where they’ll be counting down until 2025 officially begins. This event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. You can also watch via CNNgo or on the CNN app.

Whether you’re right in the heart of Times Square or tuning in from your couch, New Year’s Eve is all about celebrating what’s ahead. Don’t overthink it—just have fun and make some memories.