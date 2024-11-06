A Glimpse Inside Election Night At Florida’s Largest University

Students across the country report on the ground from their college campuses to show readers what it was like to watch election results come in at their schools. Below, a student from the University of Central Florida reports from Orlando.

With over 70,000 students, the University of Central Florida is the state’s largest university. And with the 2024 election marking the first time many of these 70,000 students are eligible to vote, the campus absolutely buzzes with energy on election night.

Live Oak Ballroom serves as UCF’s official polling location. The sidewalks leading up to the building are lined with political yard signs emblazoned with slogans like “Vote No on 4” and “Yes on 3.” With almost three hours left to vote, the line bleeding outside the ballroom never dips below 30 to 40 UCF students at a time.

“The turnout has been fantastic, not just at UCF, but around the county,” Nate Douglas, the 23-year-old Democratic nominee for Florida State House District 37, tells Her Campus. “UCF’s precinct has a turnout of 140%, so it’s an extremely high-turnout election.”

Waiting to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris are two freshmen women, ages 18 and 19, who wish to remain anonymous. They speak of the importance of Amendment 4, which, if passed, would change the law about Florida’s six-week abortion ban into a protection for abortions up until the point of fetal viability.

Courtesy of Caysea Stone

“It’s such a polarizing topic,” the 19-year-old says. “I think people should worry about things that concern them. What other people do with their bodies has nothing to do with what you think they should be doing with their bodies, and you should just let people do what they want to do.”

Courtesy of Caysea Stone

Nalini Persaud, a 21-year-old senior, also supports Harris, but shares concerned about the election results.”[The race] is a lot closer than I would hope, and I just want her to win over a [convicted] felon.”

A couple of hours after the polls close, UCF’s GOP club hosts its watch party on the opposite side of campus. Mary Connolly, a 19-year-old sophomore and the club’s president, sits beside her vice president, 19-year-old Ethan Del Campo, as they both intently watch the election results pour in.

Courtesy of Caysea Stone

The classroom holds about 35 students, half of whom proudly wear the instantly recognizable red MAGA hats. Del Campo believes the enthusiasm shows how strong student support is for former President Donald Trump. “It’s a 10-point improvement from Trump’s 2020 performance,” she says. “You shouldn’t be so afraid to say you’re a Trump supporter.”

At 9:30 p.m., Trump is leading electoral votes, but his supporters aren’t sure of a victory just yet. “I am just worried about three swing states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan,” Connolly says. “I know we saw this last time. Trump was in the lead in the beginning as well, so I’m still kind of anxious.”

Courtesy of Caysea Stone

About 15 miles from UCF, the Orange County Democrats host their election party at The Abbey. Students, supporters, and elected officials gather together, hoping the current vice president will soon get to drop that first half of her title. Celebrations are already happening, as Democrat Maxwell Frost, the U.S. representative for Florida’s 10th district, officially wins his re-election. On his team are two UCF juniors, Tia Russell, 20, and Carter Lara, 19.

“I’m seeing all of our other Democratic colleagues are starting to file in and win, so that makes me feel very rewarded and happy,” Lara says. “We’re looking good, at least in Orange County. Feeling pretty historic.”

But despite the cheers, clinking drinks, and red and blue lights, there is a growing awareness that the fight is not won. Trump once again claims victory in Florida, and Amendments 3 and 4 come up short from passing.

Courtesy of Caysea Stone

As the reality of another Trump presidency comes into clearer focus, though, many stand by the work they did to advocate for their beliefs. “I know people see Florida as solid red, but UCF is so diverse,” Russell says. “We have so many youth activists. There are people who are pushing for change, so don’t underestimate what we have.”

At the end of the day (both literally and figuratively), in a state known for its polarizing views, UCF serves as a reminder that no college — and no generation — is a monolith. And no matter the outcome of any election, here’s hoping these students always have a place to safely and freely express their beliefs.