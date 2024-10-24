Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
How To Watch Kamala Harris’s Houston Rally With Beyoncé

Lexi Williams
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Holly Carter

Save the date: Oct. 25 is going to be a big one. According to multiple outlets, Beyoncé is scheduled to make an appearance at Kamala Harris’s Houston rally. As of Oct. 24, it’s unclear exactly what Beyoncé’s appearance at the rally will entail — like, whether she’s performing, speaking, or literally just showing up — but regardless, fans are *hype* about this event.

Although she is quite private about her personal life, Beyoncé is no stranger to supporting political candidates. In 2016, for example, she sang “Formation” at a Hillary Clinton rally soon before that election. But one of the most prominent reasons fans of Harris and Beyoncé alike are excited is because the global superstar has yet to *officially* endorse Harris, so this appearance — which will take place a mere 10 days before Election Day — could be seen as a last-minute push to get undecided voters, or those who weren’t planning to vote, to the polls.

Of course, that’s not to say Beyoncé hasn’t already shown support for Harris in other ways. Most significantly, in July, soon after Harris officially announced her candidacy for president, Beyoncé granted Harris permission to use her iconic song “Freedom” in her campaign. However, many fans believe this rally appearance is teeing up to be Bey’s big moment to put the full weight of her celeb status behind her candidate of choice.

With Houston being Beyoncé’s hometown and Texas being a key state in the election, this feels like an iconic moment for Beyoncé and Harris to appear together. And if you can’t make it there in person, here’s what to know about watching this all unfold from home.

When & Where Is Kamala Harris’s Houston Rally?

According to the official Democrats event page, the rally will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 9 p.m. EST. As of Oct. 24, the exact location of the rally is unclear.

How To Watch Kamala Harris’s Houston Rally (& Possible Beyoncé Performance)

As of Oct. 24, there has been no formal broadcast or livestream announced for this event, but Her Campus will update this story if more information is announced.

That said, Harris’s social team is, like many Gen Zers, chronically online, and staffers frequently post clips from her rallies and public appearances in real time. Many of her campaign events have also been livestreamed on her accounts. So, be sure to check Harris’ campaign TikTok page, as well as Kamala HQ, to see if the event will be streaming live. Plus, many influencers who have been vocal in support Harris often livestream Harris rallies as they’re happening, so there should be plenty of options for catching this momentous occasion!

