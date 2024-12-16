Despite the fact that 2024 has felt like two years in one (maybe even three or four years, TBH), the end is slowly approaching, which means New Year’s just around the corner. It’s time to look back on the year, reminisce, give it a kiss goodbye, choose what to leave behind and what to carry into 2025, and set those New Year’s resolutions that you may or may not abandon by Jan. 2. (Hey, we’re all guilty of that, right?)

Some celebrate by popping bottles of champagne, wearing their finest collection of glitter, sparkles, and sequins, and setting off fireworks. Others call it a night early, saying, “See you next year!” and getting their first good night’s sleep of the new year. But then there are those who like to celebrate the holiday mostly online, and for those people, Instagram is a crowd-pleaser every year. This year, the fan-fave social media platform is offering a few digital modes of celebration, so, if sparklers aren’t your style, this may be the perfect way to keep the holiday spirit going strong for a few more days.

According to a rep from IG, these end-of-year features will be available starting Dec. 16 and will run through the end of the year. Here’s everything you need to know about Instagram’s New Year’s 2025 features, plus how to use them.

2024 In Review Collage

For fans of a good ol’ photo dump, or those tired of a photo carousel, Instagram is launching Collage for Stories to share your fav 2024 memories. If you’re looking for an opportunity to share the highlights of the year, this new option for your stories is coming at the perfect time.

Chats & DM Themes

Courtesy of Instagram

Share your holiday plans via DM with the new “Chill” and “New Year’s” themes.

New Themes & Templates for New Year’s

Five new “Add Yours” templates are waiting for those looking to celebrate the new year. You can find these on the “Add Yours” Discovery page under the “End of Year” section. Once you’re all set up, get your friends involved to reminisce about the best moments of the year!

Seasonal Fonts & Text Effects

If your Stories, Reels, and Feed needs a makeover, the new seasonal New Year’s font, plus a “Countdown” text effect to that iconic “Happy New Year!” are here if you plan to share the festivities.

New Year’s Secret Phrases

Courtesy of Instagram

If you love New Year’s for the spectacle, try typing “Happy New Year,” “Hello 2025,” or some of the most celebratory emojis ( ) in your DMs and Notes before New Year’s Eve for a little surprise…

New Year’s Eve Custom Likes

Like your bestie’s end-of-year story with a custom-like to celebrate NYE, but you’ll have to wait until Dec. 31 to see what it is!