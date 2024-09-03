Here’s How To Comment On Someone’s IG Story, Because That’s A Thing Now

Y’all, Instagram has seriously been on a roll lately, with the release of features including a bunch of new fonts and the ability to now add 20 photos to a carousel. But its latest update might be the most exciting of all: As of Sept. 3, Instagram has started rolling out a feature that allows users to comment on Instagram Stories, giving people all new ways to interact on the app (and, more importantly, hype up their besties’ selfies!).

You know when you see a friend’s IG Story and you simply cannot contain your feelings about it? Typically, that would result in you sending them a private reply to share your thoughts. But now, you can make your reaction known to the public — or, at least, the semi-public. Only your mutuals (as in, the people you follow who also follow you back) can comment on your Stories, and only your followers can see your Story comments. That means you’ll be largely spared from any spam or otherwise unwanted Story comments, phew! Also, since Instagram Stories only last for 24 hours, Instagram Story comments will *also* only last for 24 hours or less, since they’ll disappear once the Story itself disappears.

To comment on someone’s Story, all you have to do is tap the little comment box at the bottom of the Story, type whatever you want to say, and send it!

Can I Turn Off Comments On My Instagram Stories?

Yes! According to a press release from Instagram, you can turn your comments on or off for any Story you post, so feel free to set boundaries however you prefer.

Why Can’t I comment on An Instagram story yet?

If you’re not able to comment on people’s IG Stories yet, or if you don’t have the feature that allows people to comment on your Story, don’t fret! Instagram just started rolling out this feature on Sept. 3, so it might take a little while to reach out. Be sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your phone in case that helps expedite the process — and happy commenting!