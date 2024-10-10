With Election Day fast approaching on Nov. 5, the anticipation is building as millions prepare to head to the polls and cast their votes. Notably, over 41 million members of Gen Z are eligible to participate in this pivotal event — and for those who want to do more than just submit their ballots, there’s an exciting opportunity to take on one of the most essential roles in the electoral process: that of a poll worker.

Poll workers play a vital role across the United States, assisting local election officials in facilitating a smooth voting experience for their fellow citizens. These individuals help ensure polling sites are adequately staffed, which is crucial for effectively checking registration, efficiently ensuring ballots are cast correctly, and helpfully addressing any questions or concerns voters may have. When poll sites are well-staffed, the overall voting experience is significantly enhanced, leading to shorter lines and less confusion — which is super necessary, especially in this chaotic election season.

If you’re considering becoming a poll worker, you could have a profound impact on your community. Not only will you gain firsthand experience in the electoral process, but you will also contribute to upholding the democratic system. Serving as a poll worker can be a fulfilling way to engage with the civic process, learn more about how elections operate, and even earn some compensation for your time. It’s a chance to empower others and ensure that every voice is heard in this crucial democratic exercise.

Here’s what else you should know about the job:

You don’t need to be 18.

Although you need to be 18 years old to register to vote, you can be as young as 16 to be a poll worker, depending on the rules set by your local board of elections. Some states have even developed programs to get more teenagers to become poll workers to help them learn more about civic engagement.

You’ll understand the voting process better.

By stepping into this role, you have the opportunity to learn how the voting process works. Poll workers check that people are registered to vote and can update their registration if necessary. They also count ballots and know how to work the machines used at poll sites.

Before you start freaking out about not knowing enough for this job, you can breathe a sigh of relief: Poll workers are usually trained on everything they need to know about the job before Election Day.

Poll workers are paid.

An added perk to being a poll worker is you might get paid. Depending on your state or county’s rules, poll workers are compensated for their time, which may include training and travel.

The job isn’t without its risks.

Although there are benefits to becoming a poll worker, the risks can’t be ignored. Given the polarizing nature of politics and rise in political violence in the U.S., some may worry about being a poll worker. This worry isn’t unwarranted, as poll workers have faced threats and harrassment while trying to do their jobs during past election seasons. To address this issue, some states have put protections in place to ensure poll workers feel safe and are able to continue doing their part in protecting our democracy. The gist is, you’ll likely be fine, but it’s always good to be aware.

You can sign up today.

Applying to become an election poll worker is actually quite easy. Just go to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission website, select your state and county, and fill out whatever forms are provided. Happy polling!

Bestie, do you *actually* know how to vote? We’ve got everything you need to make sure you’re fully prepared for Nov. 5. Visit HowToActuallyVote.com for a step-by-step guide to making your voting plan.