Here’s How Much Harry Styles Fans Paid To Go To His NYC Shows

When Harry Styles announced his Together, Together world tour on Jan. 22, the internet collectively lost its mind. The tour announcement came only a few days after Styles’s Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally album news, which is slated to drop on March 6. Though Styles is touring stadiums all over the world, the coveted Madison Square Garden shows in NYC — where Styles is holding a 30-day residency starting in August — were the tickets to get for fans in the United States. Harries (Styles’s dedicated fanbase) and everyday fans braced themselves for the familiar chaos of virtual queues and error messages that come with the Ticketmaster wars of recent years, and at the end of it all, fans ended up spending hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars to attend a concert.

Fans who got a presale code began the journey to tickets on Jan. 26 — but that was just the beginning. Though some completed checkout with tickets for reasonable prices, many fans made it out of the queue only to find tickets reaching prices that rival rent payments or a month’s worth of groceries.

So how did seeing Harry Styles — once a teenage heartthrob, now a full-blown global pop star — turn into such an expensive ordeal? As fans celebrate their wins, mourn their losses, and hit refresh one last desperate time, some are being transparent about how much they paid for their Harry Styles Together, Together tour tickets on social media.

Tiktok user Vicky Conroy managed to make it out of the queue paying only $128 for MSG tickets — and her comments say that there have been even lower prices. One user commented,“Wow I got $94 and am counting my blessings,” and others came to her defense, echoing that they’ve seen or even secured tickets for under $100.

One TikTok user, going by @tacobelllover72, posted about her ticket experience that landed her $70 tickets, according to her caption — 45 people have taken to the comments to find out exactly how she got such low-priced seats.

Though these under-$100 tickets seemed to exist, that doesn’t seem to be the typical rate among many who secured their tickets. TikToker Tatiana Gossett documented that she got floor seats for $350, and @kels_pa told her followers she paid $395 for her upper bowl seats. @harrysrivalry on X also paid $350 for a ticket and felt like “the chosen one” for getting a seat with an average price.

Other fans got tickets not through the fan/artist presale, but through the American Express presale. TikTok user @potteryleah said during that presale, she was able to get three tickets for the price of $430 each. TikTok user @tipsytheatretraveler also participated in the American Express presale, and shared with her followers how she got tickets for $378 in the back of the lower bowl area.

Not everyone was so lucky, though. After her TikTok got some traction, user Yumi Castor shared that she spent $1,000 on her ticket, but she “thinks they were definitely overpriced.”

Like many fans, TikToker Stephanie Niemiec also spoke out about her thoughts on some tickets reaching $1,000 price tags. Though she got MSG tickets, she made a point to say that she attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with floor seats “multiple times, for less than the price of a VIP Harry Styles ticket.” @cleptoyappers on X also compared her Eras Tour and Harry Styles tour ticket prices, saying that she paid $1,300 for one ticket to Styles’s tour.

So, it seems like some Harry Styles fans were able to get affordable tickets without a problem, while others found themselves at the back of their queues with finite tickets available going for four figures. Whatever gets you in the building, right?