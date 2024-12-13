Gracie Abrams’s ‘The Secret Of Us Deluxe Tour’ Tix Are *How* Much?!

2024 has proven to be the year of the pop girlies. In a year full of rising pop singers like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, another artist who’s been topping the charts is Gracie Abrams, one of Gen Z’s favorite songwriters. With a Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Taylor Swift, embarking on The Secret Of Us Tour, and opening for the second part of The Eras Tour, it’s no surprise that Abrams has become one of the rising artists of 2024. So, when Abrams announced the second part of her headlining tour, The Secret Of Us Deluxe, fans were eagerly anticipating buying tickets when they went on sale on Dec. 12. However, problems quickly arise, with many quickly noticing that prices were higher than usual.

Long story short, fans felt frustrated about the price range for tickets, and with resellers and package prices rates being higher than usual, many are left heartbroken over the direction the live music industry is heading down.

Not long after tickets went on sale, fans began noticing the high price range for Abrams’s shows, especially her NYC concert. The prices going around were for various VIP packages and cost up to $648. Different packages were priced at around $400, while a general admission ticket cost upwards of $250. While most tickets immediately sold out, reseller sites like StubHub and VividSeats have tickets ranging in price from $371 to $1,395.

After the presale, Abrams’ fans took to X to express their sadness and frustrations, while voicing their opinions on the rise of concert ticket prices.

tsou deluxe tour prices (including fees)

regular ga- $239.80

do you miss us- $412.40

that’s so true- $530.40

ilyis- $648.40 — mikayla⸆⸉ | GUTS TOUR BDAY (@usfttaylorswift) December 12, 2024

GRACIE NYC VIP PRICES pic.twitter.com/g5mW5QF1p5 — jack (@riptaylorsrep) December 12, 2024

i paid less than $100 after taxes/fees to see gracie with this view only two months ago. artists have a say in prices and i’m SO disappointed in how she handled ticket sales this time around. i think it’s important to hold artists, even your favorites, accountable @gracieabrams… pic.twitter.com/1v0VX0nRP9 — Callie 🤍✨ (@callie_loml) December 13, 2024

i couldn’t secure gracie abrams tickets during presale so i tried today in general. i got a good spot only 1k in front of me. why is every single ticket resale??? did we sell every ticket during presale what the actual fuck. they are being sold $400 minimum. absolute bullshit — lily 💅 (@lilyxmarier) December 13, 2024

What does this mean for future concerts?

Throughout the last few years, it’s become abundantly clear that a majority of concert tickets are inaccessible for fans. Ticketmaster’s reselling process sees tickets go up in the thousands, and third-party sellers have become the main way for fans to secure tickets to see their favorite artists live. Buying tickets to Abrams’s tour has shown fans that live shows are becoming way overpriced and harder to attend.

It’s not fair that the systems have been rigged to overcharge fans for a general admission experience, but also, how ticket sites take advantage of an artist’s fanbase. This isn’t anything new, but it’s growing rapidly each year. Even though artists have become more accessible online through social media, it’s safe to say that price-gouging is going to have a massive impact on concert attendees these next few years.