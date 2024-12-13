Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Gracie Abrams
Culture > Entertainment

Gracie Abrams's 'The Secret Of Us Deluxe Tour' Tix Are *How* Much?!

Leia Mendoza

2024 has proven to be the year of the pop girlies. In a year full of rising pop singers like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, another artist who’s been topping the charts is Gracie Abrams, one of Gen Z’s favorite songwriters. With a Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Taylor Swift, embarking on The Secret Of Us Tour, and opening for the second part of The Eras Tour, it’s no surprise that Abrams has become one of the rising artists of 2024. So, when Abrams announced the second part of her headlining tour, The Secret Of Us Deluxe, fans were eagerly anticipating buying tickets when they went on sale on Dec. 12. However, problems quickly arise, with many quickly noticing that prices were higher than usual. 

Long story short, fans felt frustrated about the price range for tickets, and with resellers and package prices rates being higher than usual, many are left heartbroken over the direction the live music industry is heading down. 

Not long after tickets went on sale, fans began noticing the high price range for Abrams’s shows, especially her NYC concert. The prices going around were for various VIP packages and cost up to $648. Different packages were priced at around $400, while a general admission ticket cost upwards of $250. While most tickets immediately sold out, reseller sites like StubHub and VividSeats have tickets ranging in price from $371 to $1,395.

After the presale, Abrams’ fans took to X to express their sadness and frustrations, while voicing their opinions on the rise of concert ticket prices. 

What does this mean for future concerts?

Throughout the last few years, it’s become abundantly clear that a majority of concert tickets are inaccessible for fans. Ticketmaster’s reselling process sees tickets go up in the thousands, and third-party sellers have become the main way for fans to secure tickets to see their favorite artists live. Buying tickets to Abrams’s tour has shown fans that live shows are becoming way overpriced and harder to attend.

It’s not fair that the systems have been rigged to overcharge fans for a general admission experience, but also, how ticket sites take advantage of an artist’s fanbase. This isn’t anything new, but it’s growing rapidly each year. Even though artists have become more accessible online through social media, it’s safe to say that price-gouging is going to have a massive impact on concert attendees these next few years. 

TX State '24

Leia Mendoza is a national entertainment & culture correspondent and writer at Her Campus, where she writes and talks about the latest entertainment news and pop culture updates. As well as updating timely news, she covers a broad aspect of film, television and music for Her Campus Media. She is also a contributor to Offscreen Central, where she covers award shows and future Oscar contenders. In 2024, she created Director Brat, a website centered around film and television reviews and exclusive industry interviews for the next generation of creatives. In addition, she is a Film Production and Fashion Merchandising student at Texas State University. In the past, she has covered events conducted by Texas State University, Austin Film Festival's On Story, & SXSW. She has conducted interviews for Paramount, MGM, and A24. You can find her in her spare time talking about bridging the worlds of film and fashion together, cinema preservation, indie darlings, and fabulous shopping sequences.