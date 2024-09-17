Although social media can certainly help you with so many things — such as staying connected with your friends and family, expressing your personality and creativity, and staying up to date on pop culture — there are also seriously concerns many people have with it — namely, its impact on young people.

This isn’t a new issue. Conversations about how to keep minors safe online have been prevalent since the dawn of the internet. However, as social media has advanced — and smartphone ownership is becoming the norm in young and younger age groups — concerns have grown significantly. Thankfully, some platforms are stepping up to help create solutions to this issue.

The latest company to offer a solution for young people on social media is Instagram. Starting on Sept. 17, Instagram is rolling out its Instagram Teen Account concept, which is an updated version of the social media platform — made just for app users from the ages of 13 to 17.

According to information shared with Her Campus from an Instagram rep, Instagram Teen Accounts will maintain the same features of posting, sharing, and exploring as the original platform, but with extra safety measures implemented. Here’s what else to know about his new development, including what it entails and when it will take effect.

How Do Instagram Teen Accounts Work?

Courtesy of Instagram

The updated platform will automatically place teens into private accounts (vs. public ones); filter out offensive words from comments and direct messages; only allow messages, tags, and mentions from accounts who the user follows; and implement Sensitive Content Controls so that posts from Explore and Reels are filtered for sensitive content.

The updated platform will also have time management reminders to improve sleep and decrease screen time. Sleep Mode will mute notifications at night, and users will be notified when their daily limit is approaching or has been reached.

Will all teens have to get an Instagram Teen Account?

Yes! According to Instagram, all teens who sign up for a new Instagram account will automatically be placed into an Instagram Teen Account. Additionally, teens already on the platform can expect Instagram to move them to a Teen Account within the next 60 days.

According to an Instagram rep, the platform is working on creating technology that can detect teen accounts using fake birthdays to pass off as adults and move them to Instagram Teen Account. For now, more age verifying steps will be implemented into the app.

Can I Opt Out Of My Instagram Teen Account?

Courtesy of Instagram

All teens under the age of 18 can expect to be on a Teen Account. However, there are some workarounds if you would like to make some adjustments to your IG experience. According to Instagram, if a user is under the age of 16, they must get a parent or guardian’s permission to change their settings by setting up parental supervision on the app. When created, parents are able to deny or approve requests to change the settings or allow for teens to manage these settings themselves. This parental supervision feature can also allow for them to view who their teen is messaging and what kind of content they are viewing, allow for them to set daily time limits for app usage, and block out times when the app can’t be used. If a user is 16 or 17 years old, they can update their settings to be less strict. However, parents can still have oversight on these accounts by simply turning on parental supervision. Once a user turns 18, they will be able to turn off Teen Accounts and continue to use their account normally on Instagram without any of their content being lost.

If you do want to change your settings, just keep in mind that, according to Instagram, these changes are being implemented to keep teen Instagram users safe, so remember to prioritize your safety and do what’s best for you.