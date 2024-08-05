Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
House Of The Dragon Season 2 finale memes
Twitter Had *A Lot* To Say About The ‘HOTD’ Season 2 Finale

Leia Mendoza

The dragons may not have danced during this season of House of The Dragon, but that doesn’t mean social media hasn’t after the Season 2 finale. InSeason 2, we finally got the opportunity to see Rhaenyra and Alicent talk face-to-face again, the real reason behind Daemon’s hallucinations, and yes, the the dragons’ fight in action. While we’re still trying to recover (or put together what happened) for Season 2 while analyzing what is being foreshadowed for Season 3, HOTD fans have a lot to say about that finale. 

Even if the season ended on a not-so high note for both Team Black and Team Green, there were moments throughout the finale that fans can’t stop talking about. Spoiler warning: Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of House of The Dragon follow. 

Rhaenyra & Alicent’s reunion was Emotional. 

I’m not going to lie, hearing Alicent tell Rhaenyra to run away with her brought me to tears. There’s something poignantly beautiful about Alicent finally telling Rhaenyra the words she had dreamt of hearing. It’s this moment of recollection for both of them, and where we realize that they’re still both begging for one another. At the end of the day, they’re just two women grieving over what has happened to them, and the fans had a lot to say about it. 

Helaena told Aemond the future, leading into Season 3. 

Throughout the finale, Aemond tried to pressure Helaena into going into battle with her dragon, Dreamfyre. Helaena refused to harm any common folk, creating a rift between herself, Alicent, and Aemond in the show’s final moments. As Aemond confronted Helaena about going into battle, Helaena told Aemond that he was going to lose and die as nothing. Helaena has had a track record of predicting the future, and it’s clear that what she’s saying may come true. It’s also worth noting that Helaena knows the real truth about what happened to Aegon, and how Aemond is the reason why Aegon was injured beyond repair. 

Daemon also saw the future, and it looks…hopeful?

As Season 2 progressed, we saw Daemon on a mission to rebuild Harrenhal as they declared for Rhaenyra. However, Daemon’s stay at Harrenhal was plagued by hallucinations and dreams of his past, his future, and what the war would cause between Team Black and Team Green. Not only did we get a glimpse into the future during the Season 2 finale, but Alys showed Daemon the future of the Targaryen family and the prophecy that is set to unfold. 

Season 3 can’t come soon enough.

