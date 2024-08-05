Twitter Had *A Lot* To Say About The ‘HOTD’ Season 2 Finale

The dragons may not have danced during this season of House of The Dragon, but that doesn’t mean social media hasn’t after the Season 2 finale. InSeason 2, we finally got the opportunity to see Rhaenyra and Alicent talk face-to-face again, the real reason behind Daemon’s hallucinations, and yes, the the dragons’ fight in action. While we’re still trying to recover (or put together what happened) for Season 2 while analyzing what is being foreshadowed for Season 3, HOTD fans have a lot to say about that finale.

Even if the season ended on a not-so high note for both Team Black and Team Green, there were moments throughout the finale that fans can’t stop talking about. Spoiler warning: Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of House of The Dragon follow.

Rhaenyra & Alicent’s reunion was Emotional.

I’m not going to lie, hearing Alicent tell Rhaenyra to run away with her brought me to tears. There’s something poignantly beautiful about Alicent finally telling Rhaenyra the words she had dreamt of hearing. It’s this moment of recollection for both of them, and where we realize that they’re still both begging for one another. At the end of the day, they’re just two women grieving over what has happened to them, and the fans had a lot to say about it.

thinking about how alicent saying “come with me” is deadass all young rhaenyra has ever wanted her to say but it’s too late now………. pic.twitter.com/JPvILMQH6n — Theystar Royco (@R0SYLNS) August 5, 2024

This is the most romantic thing I’ve ever seen. Shakespeare is crying in his grave wishing he’d invented Rhaenicent

pic.twitter.com/oC0M7Kckqk — Alicent “Incredibly Closeted” Hightower 🏳️‍🌈 (@alicents_lawyer) August 5, 2024

RHAENYRA SMILING AT ALICENT WHILE SHE TALKS ABOUT A LIFE THEY ONCE ENVISIONED TOGETHER AS KIDS. “COME WITH ME” BUT SHE CAN’T.

pic.twitter.com/OdHIKKc0xP — jules 🦢 (@lotticents) August 5, 2024

Helaena told Aemond the future, leading into Season 3.

Throughout the finale, Aemond tried to pressure Helaena into going into battle with her dragon, Dreamfyre. Helaena refused to harm any common folk, creating a rift between herself, Alicent, and Aemond in the show’s final moments. As Aemond confronted Helaena about going into battle, Helaena told Aemond that he was going to lose and die as nothing. Helaena has had a track record of predicting the future, and it’s clear that what she’s saying may come true. It’s also worth noting that Helaena knows the real truth about what happened to Aegon, and how Aemond is the reason why Aegon was injured beyond repair.

Aemond: “ride dreamfyre with me to battle”

Helaena: “August 21st 2026 at 2:00 AM” — َ (@cynicalgood) August 5, 2024

Helaena refusing to fight for her family but she FaceTimes Daemon to tell him to kill her brother… okay pic.twitter.com/C0VstRdORj — ‏ً (@meradceu) August 5, 2024

Daemon also saw the future, and it looks…hopeful?

As Season 2 progressed, we saw Daemon on a mission to rebuild Harrenhal as they declared for Rhaenyra. However, Daemon’s stay at Harrenhal was plagued by hallucinations and dreams of his past, his future, and what the war would cause between Team Black and Team Green. Not only did we get a glimpse into the future during the Season 2 finale, but Alys showed Daemon the future of the Targaryen family and the prophecy that is set to unfold.

“Did you hear something?” Daemon: “this place will have you barking at the moon” #HouseOfThedragon #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/XncKO4PXwQ — CCW license – 43 states (@skinny_que) August 5, 2024

ryan condal confirmed that alys was crying because she knew showing daemon the weirwood vision would send him away from her… never forgetting my sweet little harrenhal gang pic.twitter.com/lJQQNTrwKb — daemon’s lawyer⁷ (@caraxesluvr) August 5, 2024

NOT DAEMON SEEING HIS END IN GOD’S EYE. HE ALWAYS KNEW AND STILL WENT THERE TO SAVE RHAENYRA OMG!!!!! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/3SF4nhXGa8 — Dina (@Dinaemyra) August 5, 2024

Season 3 can’t come soon enough.