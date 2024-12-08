I don’t know about you all, but I love a good holiday party. I’m talking Secret Santa, decorating festive cookies, and fighting over white elephant gifts. And that’s to say nothing of the themes! Pajama parties are a classic hit, in which guests take a comfy approach. Then, there’s the more formal holiday parties, where you dress to impress. Of course, there’s also the infamous ugly sweater contest, in which party guests find the silliest holiday outfit to show off. But you know what? All of these can get pretty repetitive. So, if you’re looking for a new dress code idea for your next holiday party, consider trying out the “rhyme without reason” trend that’s taken over college campuses — but with a holiday twist!

Rhyme without reason is a fairly new party theme that has taken over so many TikTok FYPs these days. How it works is that you usually do a duo or group costume, but the catch is that all the costumes have to rhyme — and the sillier, the better. Rhyme without reason has made appearances as the perfect theme for sorority parties, school spirit weeks, and even sports team practices. So, it’s only right to make rhyme without reason the theme for your next holiday party. Here are just a few ideas for your next rhyme without reason party — holiday edition!

Snow and Ho Ho Ho

Starting the holiday-themed rhyme without reason list off strong! For snow, just wear all white, and for Ho Ho Ho, dressing like Santa will do!

Mrs. Claus and Reindeer Paws

Look, I know reindeer have hooves instead of paws, but the costume will be cute enough to get a pass.

Sugar Plum Fairy and Merry, Merry

Pay tribute to the iconic Nutcracker ballet by dressing like a pretty ballerina and embrace the joy of the season with an overall festive look.

Cindy and Ralphie

These two young holiday film protagonists make the perfect pair. Grab your red cape for The Grinch’s Cindy Lou Who and round specs for Ralphie from A Christmas Story.

Kevin McCallister and Snow Miser

Home Alone is one of my favorite movies for the holidays, so seeing Kevin with the Snow Miser from the animated classic The Year Without a Santa Claus? IJBOL thinking about it.

Snowflake and Fruitcake

To be a snowflake, all white and sparkles will do. For fruitcake, you can dress in all brown with colorful cutouts to look like fruit pieces in this classic holiday dessert. Or, if you’re a Sabrina Carpenter fan, you can dress as her, inspired by her Fruitcake holiday EP!

Reindeer and Holiday Cheer

The reindeer is pretty self-explanatory, and for holiday cheer, go all out with holiday colors and jingle bells!

Mistletoe and Cookie Dough

Who else is excited for romantic moments… and Christmas cookies?

Tree Topper and Last-Minute Shopper

One of you dresses like a star or an angel; the other grabs a bunch of shopping bags and runs around all night.

Buddy and Mariah Carey

This last pair combines Buddy the Elf with the queen of Christmas herself! It’s time!