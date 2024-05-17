These Lyrics From ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ Are Perfect For IG Captions

Billie Eilish’s new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is finally here, and it’s got us in our feels as her albums often do. Eilish’s latest release showcases her and brother/ frequent collaborator Finneas O’Connell’s exploration of new sounds.

ICYMI, Eilish announced her third studio album in April 2024, and she prefaced the album by stating that she’s “not doing singles” and going for a completely different sound than her last project, Happier Than Ever. That same month, Eilish sat down with Zane Lowe and said that she and Finneas made this new album as if they had no intention of releasing it, giving her the courage to explore different sounds. It’s apparent throughout the entire album that Eilish gave her all to every track, sharing some of her most vulnerable thoughts and being real AF. As we approach summer, Hit Me Hard And Soft has given us all the captions to get over a recent breakup, shade a summer fling, or hint at a crush.

Here’s a list of stand-out lyrics from the album you can use as Instagram. Thank me later!

“I COULD EAT THAT GIRL FOR LUNCH/ YEAH, SHE DANCES ON MY TOngue” “YOU NEED A SEAT? I’LL VOLUNTEER” “MAN, AM I THE GREATEST GOD, I HATE IT” “PEOPLE SAY I LOOK HAPPY JUST BECAUSE I GOT SKINNY BUT THE OLD ME IS STILL ME AND MAYBE THE REAL ME AND I THINK SHE’S PRETTY” “I’M INTERESTED IN MORE THAN JUST BEING YOUR FRIEND” “FELL IN LOVE FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH A FRIEND, IT’S A GOOD SIGN” “IT’S A CRAVING, NOT A CRUSH” “SAID I NEED TO BE ALONE NOW, I’M TAKIN’ A BREAK” “I WAS WAITIN’ IN THE GARDEN” Perfect caption for a photo with a good view. “TWENTY-ONE TOOK A LIFETIME” New 21st birthday caption unlocked! “ALL MY LOVE AND PATIENCE UNAPPRECIATED” “I WISH YOU THE BEST FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE” “I WAS THE LOVE OF YOUR LIFE BUT YOU WERE NOT MINE” “YOU WERE SO MEDIOCRE AND WE’RE SO GLAD IT’S OVER NOW” For when you NEED to make it known you’re over them! “THINGS FALL APART, AND TIME BREAKS YOUR HEART” “I CAN’T FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU NO MATTER HOW BAD I WANT TO” “BET I COULD CHANGE YOUR LIFE” “I MEMORIZED YOUR NUMBER, NOW I CALL YOU WHEN I PLEASE” “I TRY TO LIVE IN BLACK AND WHITE, BUT I’M SO BLUE” “I’D LIKE TO MEAN IT WHEN I SAY I’M OVER YOU, BUT THAT’S STILL NOT TRUE” For when you’re not afraid to show your vulnerable side on the gram. “I THOUGHT WE WERE THE SAME BIRDS OF A FEATHER” “YOU WERE BORN BLUER THAN A BUTTERFLY” “I DON’T BLAME YOU BUT I CAN’T CHANGE YOU”

Eilish gives us songs we see entirely in, and she did just that with this album. For those nights when you just need a good cry and maybe a glass of wine, hit play on HIT ME HARD AND SOFT ( no pun intended).