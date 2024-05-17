This ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ Double Album Theory Is Blowing My Mind

Billie Eilish has us all gagged with the release of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. The album, which dropped on May 17, features ten new songs that are already certified bops. Literally, no skips. But, after the release of Cowboy Carter and The Tortured Poets Department, ten songs on an album is nothing for us diehard fans. Many are starting to think that HIT ME HARD AND SOFT might just be a double album. Please don’t tease us, Billie.

There’s no doubt that Eilish put a lot of thought and love into this album. She posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram on May 16 with the caption, “I put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more. We hope you enjoy it so much and I’ll see you on the other side.” Some hopeful fans are speculating “I’ll see you on the other side” is a hint that more music might be on its way, but that’s not the only reason fans are coming up with a double album theory.

The last track on the album, “Blue,” ends with Billie saying the words “But, when can I hear the next one?” Ummm, what does that mean?! The internet has been freaking out over these possible double album hints and now, people on TikTok and X are investigating any other clues that might point to a second album releasing soon.

Pop culture TikToker Sam Murphy broke down a convincing double album theory called the “ilomilo” theory. Ilomilo was originally a puzzle video game, but is also a Billie Eilish song from the iconic WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? album. The two main characters of the game are blue and red. As mentioned above, HMHAS has a song called “Blue” and a dark blue album cover. There’s no denying the vibes of this album are blue all the way. These blue vibes are making fans believe there’s going to be a second album with a red theme. “I don’t know, there seems to be a little bit in the works here that’s leading me to believe maybe it is a double album,” he said in his TikTok. I think Murphy and the fans might be onto something! (At least, I hope they are).

The fact that Billie literally asks “But when can I hear the next one?” is a huge sign that more music might be coming our way (or maybe it’s just us fans being delulu, who knows for sure?)

This TikTok is basically my brain right now.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have also been going wild at the thought of a secret double album, especially the “ilomilo” theory. I blame Taylor Swift for all this.

The blue, red theory is also going pretty strong.

Now, I guess we just have to wait and see if these double album theories are true (please let it be true). In the meantime, I’m gonna go re-listen to HMHAS while cry-dancing again.