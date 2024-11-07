If I could sum up the 2024 presidential election into one word, it would be “emotional.” Across the country, people are feeling overwhelmed with mixed emotions as they’re bombarded with opinions from social media, TV, and even in their group chats, all while expected to continue life as usual —going to work, attending classes, and making plans to go home for the holidays. It’s a lot to process, especially because so many young people were invested in this year’s election season.

If you are part of half the country feeling scared, disappointed, or even angry due to the 2024 election results, first of all, just know that you’re allowed to do what you need to do to cope — feel your feelings, check in with loved ones, and do a little self-care. And when you’re ready for a bit of good news (and trust me, even if you feel like wallowing, some good news really never hurts), there are plenty of silver linings to come out of this election.

While certain milestones were not achieved, there were still so many history-making “firsts” that were established on Election Day 2024. Below are just a few examples of the incredibly monumental moments worth celebrating:

Maxwell Frost becomes the first Gen Zer to get a second term

At just 27 years old, Maxwell Frost has become the first Gen Zer to get reelected into Congress. This election comes after a historic term for Frost in the 2022 midterm election, when he became the youngest person ever to hold a federal government position. Since then, Frost has inspired numerous other Gen Zers to run for state and federal seats — some of whom also won their races this year.

Sarah McBride becomes the first transgender Congressperson

Sarah McBride made historic moves in Delaware as she was elected into the only open Congressional seat for the House of Representatives as the first trans Congressperson. Since 2021, the 34-year-old has served in the Delaware state legislature as Senator and was the Human Rights Campaign national spokesperson.

Two Black women will serve in The Senate simultaneously

For the first time ever, TWO Black women will be serving in the US Senate at the same time! — Covie (@covie_93) November 6, 2024

Hailing from Delaware and Maryland, respectively, Senators-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester and Angela Alsobrooks are the fourth and fifth women of color to be elected as U.S. Senators. What makes this even more special? This will be the first time in history that two Black women will serve in the Senate at the same time.

Seven states enshrine abortion rights into their constitutions

Out of the 10 states with abortion ballot measures in the 2024 election, Arizona, Maryland, Montana, Missouri, New York, Colorado, and Nevada voted to protect abortion rights in their states. This comes after a series of abortion bans and restrictions have been enacted nationwide since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Andy Kim becomes the first Korean American Senator

Andy Kim of New Jersey, elected first Korean American Senator: “What I say to the next generation of Korean Americans is now’s our time. … We’re ready to step up and have our voice heard.” pic.twitter.com/gZyNrhSHeL — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) November 6, 2024

New Jersey made historic moves on Nov. 5 when Andy Kim became Senator-elect — the first Korean American to ever hold a Senate seat. His career is marked by former governmental positions that include being a former U.S. diplomat and U.S. House Representative.

Emily Randall becomes the first openly LGBTQ+ Latina in Congress

Washington’s Emily Randall was voted into Congress and is now the first openly LGBTQ+ Latina. In a time when LGTBQ+ rights are constantly under the microscope, this is a historic win for the queer community.