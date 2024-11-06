In 2022, Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost became the first Gen Zer to be elected into Congress at 25 years old. Since then, there has been a shift in the political scene as more and more Gen Zers began running for — and winning — Congressional and state government seats.

The reason behind this isn’t just that this generation is finally aging into eligibility to run for political office — it’s also because many Gen Zers are tired of waiting for change to happen, and instead are taking matters into their own hands. If you think about it, Gen Z has grown up being affected by issues that have made little to no progress since their childhood — think gun violence prevention and climate change. This generation is also plagued by growing concerns within other important issues in their adulthood, like the housing crisis and access to reproductive health care. Now, Gen Zers are standing up to be the change they want to see.

The 2024 presidential election marked the biggest year for Gen Z in politics to date. Not only were 41 million Gen Zers eligible to vote in the presidential election (8 million of them for the first time), but a record number of Gen Zers were on the ballot at all levels of government — and yes, some of them won. As of Nov. 6, here’s a list of Gen Zers who won seats on both the state and federal levels.