Calling all student-athletes! Whether you play D1 or are a non-NCAA cheerleader, there’s finally a space made just for you. Introducing Her Campus Athletic Club, the go-to digital destination designed to support, celebrate, and connect college athletes like never before.

This new online community is where hustle meets heart. Think: real talk on how to juggle practices, classes, and your social life; plus, exclusive access to content creation tips, career-building resources, and the chance to collaborate with iconic brands. Yep, this is way more than your typical group chat. It’s time to join a community that understands the student-athlete lifestyle.

Here’s what you can expect when you join the club:

Support from experts on balancing school, sports, and content creation

The chance to cheer on and connect with thousands of athletes across the country on the members-only HCM app

Tips for growing your social presence with Certified Influence: The Game Plan

Opportunities to team up with brands and level up your network

Oh, and did we mention the Her Campus Athletic Club also lives on hercampus.com? Here, you can find sports stories that actually matter to you, exclusive interviews with iconic student-athletes, and more.

Whether you’re a track star, volleyball captain, or rising rookie, this space was built with you in mind. So, if you’ve ever wished for a team beyond your team, one that understands the grind and helps you thrive in and out of uniform, your locker’s officially ready.

We’re bringing you a space that celebrates student-athletes in every sport, at every level. Because it’s not just about playing the game, it’s about owning your power, on and off the field.

See you in the locker room!