All Of The Gorgeous Filming Locations In ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

On Oct. 3, Heartstopper Season 3 premiered on Netflix, and I binged it before doing my annual Means Girls rewatch. Once again, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) proved they are the cutest couple ever this season. It’s truly a great season, and as always, the scenery was spectacular. Fans love visiting places where the show was filmed. It’s like entering the world and becoming a character in the story. Plus, some of the filming locations are great for photo ops, where you can recreate scenes from the show with your own group of friends.

Season 3 was filmed in many of the places we’ve grown to know and love. Of course, the schools in Slough and Kent have been seen multiple times. There were also some Universities featured this season, like Leeds and Oxford. Here’s a list of Heartstopper Season 3 filming locations which you’re going to want to add to your vacation bucket list asap. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Heartstopper Season 3 follow.

Lyme Regis Beach

Those beach scenes you saw in Season 3, Episode 1 were filmed on Lyme Regis Beach. It’s the perfect place to visit on a U.K. trip if you’re a Heartstopper fan looking to have a fun, sunny day in the sand.

Whipsnade Zoo

The biggest zoo in the U.K., Whipsnade Zoo, was where Nick had his fun birthday celebration in episode 3. There are multiple scenes where the characters stop for pictures. It would be so fun to go and recreate these scenes with your friend group.

Farnham

Elle’s new school, The Lambert School of Art, is fictional. However, The University Of The Creative Arts (UCA) is real, and its Farnham campus was used for Elle’s art school scenes. The Surrey Town of Farnham was used to film the scenes around the school.

Herne Bay High School

Most of Heartstopper’s scenes were filmed at Herne Bay High School in Kent. You may know it better as the Truham Grammar School. This is the all-boys school Charlie and Nick (along with their other friends) attend.

Upton Court Grammar School

The all-girls school Darcy and Tara attend might be next door to the Truham Grammar School in Heartstopper, but its actual location is a few hours away.

University of Kent

In Season 3, Episode 8, Nick, Elle, Imogen, and Tara visit universities. The University of Kent, which is an actual university, is located near where the characters live in the show, which is why Nick considered attending the public insititution.

University of Oxford

Nick, Elle, Imogen, and Tara also visited the University of Oxford in Season 3, which is a beautiful campus that looked incredible on screen.

University of Leeds

The group’s last stop on their college visit trip was the University of Leeds in West Yorkshire, England. Nick seemed to really like this school, despite originally wanting to stay closer to home (and Charlie).

Menorca

In episode 2, Nick and his family vacation in the Spanish Islands of Menorca, located in the Mediterranean Sea. This is another great vacation idea for Heartstopper fans.

There are so many vacation hot spots from Season 3 to visit. For now, I’ll be rewatching the episodes and living vicariously through all the characters until I can see these filming locations in person.