Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
harvard commencement 2025
harvard commencement 2025
Associated Press via YouTube
Culture > News

Harvard’s Grad Speakers Has *A Lot* To Say About The School’s Beef With Trump

Lexi Williams

May 29 was a big day for Harvard University — and not just because the school’s lawyers faced down President Donald Trump’s administration in a hearing about the school’s ability to continue enrolling international students after the Department of Homeland Security attempted to ban the practice. It was also Harvard’s 2025 commencement, which brought together students, faculty, and families to celebrate the occasion. And while the ceremony shone the spotlight on the students’ accomplishments, the ongoing legal battle was impossible to ignore.

ICYMI: Harvard is currently at odds with the current presidential administration, as Trump and his allies have been working to get the university to fall in line with its demands for institutions of higher education. Most recently, on May 22, the Department of Homeland Security attempted to end Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which is what allows the school to admit students from outside the United States. Harvard fought back against this, which is what led to the May 29 hearing. During the hearing, a judge upheld a block against the government’s order, thus allowing Harvard to continue enrolling international students — a win, if only a temporary one, for the university.

This decision, which was handed down during Harvard’s graduation ceremony, added to the vibes of unity and celebration already present at the event. Notably, Harvard’s commencement speakers spoke directly about uplifting students (and particularly international students) amid the ongoing disputes.

Harvard’s President, Alan Garber, kicked this off when he took the stage to a standing ovation and a message of welcome to all students, including “students from around the world, just as it should be,” a subtle yet clear nod to his school’s clash with Trump.

@harvard

President Garber said it best 🙌 #Harvard25 #HarvardUniversity #harvard #commencement #Graduation #ClassOf2025 #graduation2025 #commencement2025 #InternationalStudents

♬ original sound – Harvard

The ceremony’s main commencement speaker, author, infectious disease physician, and Stanford professor Dr. Abraham Verghese, spoke even more directly, calling out the “unprecedented moment for Harvard University in this institution’s almost four-century existence.” He went on to say, “When legal immigrants and others who are lawfully in this country, including so many of your international students, worry about being wrongly detained and even deported, perhaps it’s fitting that you hear from an immigrant like me.” He then evoked Trump’s own turn of phrase, saying, “Part of what makes America great — if I may use that phrase — is that it allows an immigrant like me to blossom here, just as generations of other immigrants and their children have flourished and contributed in every walk of life, working to keep America great. The greatness of America, the greatness of Harvard, is reflected in the fact that someone like me could be invited to speak to you.”

Student speaker Yurong “Luanna” Jiang also spoke about the beauty and necessity of diversity. “We’re starting to believe those who think differently, vote differently or pray differently, whether they are across the ocean or sitting right next to us, are not just wrong; we mistakenly see them as evil,” she said. “But it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Another student speaker, Thor Reimann, referenced Harvard’s motto, “Veritas,” which is Latin for “Truth,” saying, “Our university is certainly imperfect, but I am proud to stand alongside our graduating class, our faculty, and our president with the shared conviction that this ongoing project of ‘Veritas’ is one worth defending.”

Earlier in the week, speakers at other Harvard graduation events also referenced the school’s fight to keep its international students. During a May 28 ceremony, former NBA basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar praised the school for its actions. “After seeing so many towering billionaires, media moguls, law firms, politicians, and other universities bend their knee to an administration that is systematically strip mining the U.S. Constitution, it is inspiring to me to see Harvard University take a stand for freedom,” he said.

All of this said, Harvard’s battle with the Trump Administration is far from over. Although the judge ruled in favor of the university in the May 29 hearing, it is only a temporary block on the ban, which just means that international students can continue attending Harvard while the school and the U.S. government continue to litigate the issue.

But despite whatever is to come from this, graduates were reminded on their special day that it was still, in fact, their special day, not to be overshadowed by issues out of their control. “No recent events can diminish what each of you has accomplished here, graduates,” Verghese told the audience. “I also want you to know you have the admiration and the good wishes of so many beyond Harvard, more people than you realize.”

Lexi Williams is the Senior Editor at Her Campus, where she spearheads the site's Life and News coverage — including academics, national news, digital news, and viral news. She also oversees our Gen Leaders and Dream Jobs franchises, and works with the national writer team, interns, and freelance writers. Dedicating her career to helping college students, teens, and twentysomethings live their best lives, Lexi became obsessed with all things Gen Z through her previously held editorial positions at Elite Daily and Dorm Therapy. Before that, she dabbled in the food and wine space at Wine Spectator magazine, where she learned to balance her Champagne taste with her Two-Buck-Chuck budget. Lexi's bylines have also appeared in Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Bustle, StyleCaster, and Betches, among others. She graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Miami in 2016. Originally from Florida, Lexi currently lives with her husband in Brooklyn, New York, where she spends her days scouting the best pizza spots, working on her debut novel, perpetually redecorating her apartment, and taking too many photos of her yappy little rescue dog, Benji. For pitches, contact Lexi at lexiwilliams@hercampus.com. For a healthy dose of Millennial cringe, follow her on Instagram at @lexi___williams.