Is seven months of dating too soon to get engaged? If the rumors are true, it’s not too soon for Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz. The star-studded couple stepped out in London where Kravitz was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger, and fans are not doing well. (Her Campus reached out to Styles and Kravitz’s teams for comment or confirmation of an engagement, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.)

Several photos published by The Sun on Tuesday, April 21 showed Kravitz with a sparkling ring on her special finger while the couple was out grabbing coffee. More photos from the same day show Styles walking Kravitz to her car before giving her an intimate (yet very public) kiss goodbye. She was also seen wearing the ring during an outing with Styles on Sunday, April 19.

Fans woke up to news of these photos, and their reactions are all over the place. Some are in the first stage of grief: denial. They speculate that the ring is just an item from Kravitz’s collaboration with jewelry brand Jessica McCormack because she posted on Instagram wearing a big rock on her ring finger back in November of 2025. One TikToker commented on a post grieving the engagement, “It’s for a jewelry brand she’s an ambassador for!! They dropped a new collection. People are saying she wears rings like that all the time so idek.”

He’s not engaged to her. She has a jewelry line being dropped and it’s PR for that. — Poppy (@Poppy44412) April 21, 2026

Others have already moved into the depression and acceptance stages, and have taken to social media to relieve their pain.

how i feel after an entire day having breakdowns over uni and exams knowing there’s zoe kravitz walking around w harry styles apparently showing her engagement ring pic.twitter.com/f8IeRcrjMg — niki🪩 SEEN LOUIS (@tpwkorfckit) April 21, 2026

harry styles being engaged i don’t care about anyone or anything this is the biggest heartbreak of my life pic.twitter.com/JRs54q9T1r — 𝒜 🐈‍⬛ (@FIVESTAPPEN) April 21, 2026

just the possibility of harry styles being engaged pic.twitter.com/sBlFNgkdlx — kissco queen🪩💋 (@stacheharry) April 21, 2026

having a horrible day at work already and then here goes harry styles engagement rumors pic.twitter.com/GZy3Yxr6yu — jessi 💋🪩 (@harrysdigicam) April 21, 2026

Styles and Kravitz were first spotted together in Rome in August 2025, and their relationship has certainly escalated since. They’ve been seen together several times since in London and New York City. A source even told PEOPLE in December 2025 that they have “great chemistry.”

Both Styles and Kravitz run in high-profile social circles, and have been in attention-grabbing relationships in recent years. Styles dated Olivia Wilde from January 2021 to November 2022 before sparking rumors with Emily Ratajkowski in 2023 and Taylor Russell in 2024. Meanwhile, Kravitz was previously engaged to her Blink Twice costar Channing Tatum, but the pair called it quits in October 2024.

Styles told Rolling Stone in August 2022 he would rather keep his private life private, but interest in his love life is inevitable with his die-hard fanbase at his level of celebrity. “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he said. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

Knowing that, it’s possible we may have to wait a while before getting any confirmation (or denial) of an engagement. I hope their fans can handle it either way.