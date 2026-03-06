Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Meaning Of Harry Styles’s “Season 2 Weight Loss” Is Super Personal

Harry Styles is back, baby! The artist released Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. on March 6, after four years without dropping a studio album. Smack dab in the middle of the album is a track called “Season 2 Weight Loss,” which has fans wondering the meaning of the song. What, exactly, is Season 2 weight loss, and how does it relate to Harry?

Thankfully, fans haven’t been left to theorize on their own. Styles told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe all about the track, saying it’s the “mission statement of the record.” As for what Season 2 weight loss actually is, Styles told Lowe, “It’s like, you know when there’s like a Netflix show and then it blows up and everyone comes back in the second season, everyone’s got a nutritionist and everyone’s got a trainer, and everyone suddenly looks amazing? Season 2 weight loss.”

As for how Season 2 weight loss applies to Styles personally, there’s a bigger meaning. When Styles took his three-year break from releasing new music, he wanted to make a comeback — and not just with his songs. For Styles, making a comeback meant living up to expectations. He sings on the track, “Do you love me now? Do you? Do you? Do I let you down?” With so many eyes on him all the time, he also grapples with staying true to himself, and his lyrics mirror this. “It’s hard to tell when the thoughts are my own / And the old hat gets harder to hold,” he sings. To mitigate these emotions, Styles sticks to his regular touring rituals.

“I would always grow a mustache, and then when I’d get back on the road, I would shave it off and there would be some feeling of like, this isn’t the version of me that people expect,” Styles told Lowe. “So I think the idea of it was like, less in a facial hair thought, but more in the idea of, if I go away and grow and change my relationship with this idea of feeling like I have to show up as this version of myself, will you take me as that? Or are you taking me because I show up as this version of myself that you’ve kind of desired from me in some way? That’s the ‘Do you love me now? Will I let you down? Holding out, hoping love will come around.’”

In his three years off, Styles took to physical training, including running marathons. He even completed the 2025 Berlin Marathon in under three hours. “I felt like I was coming back as a stronger version of myself,” Styles said. “This is the same character, but suddenly, he has cheekbones,” Styles joked.

Despite the deeply personal lyrics, the synth-pop hit embodies the disco theme of the album. Other tracks feed into the emotionality of their lyrics, but “Season 2 Weight Loss” is definitely meant to be danced to. This is one of many autobiographical tracks on the album, and I’m living for them all.

