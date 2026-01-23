It Sounds Like Harry Styles Had A ‘Brat’ Summer

Where his Harry’s House era was a happy alternative to searching “one-hour lo-fi playlist” on YouTube, Harry Styles’s newest single, “Aperture,” is signaling an era that will feel more at home on a disco-lit dance floor. Yep, all (neon) signs are pointing to an electronic, disco fever era for Styles’s upcoming album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Gone are the breezy tones of “As It Was” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” replaced by peppy, synth-heavy rhythms that definitely have fans late night talking. Fans are pointing out that the new track has vibes that mirror Charli xcx’s summer album global phenomenon, Brat. Late nights, neon lights, and synth beats — Harry’s House has officially moved to the dance floor, and fans are following him there.

The bold, electronic pop energy that Charli xcx has blessed our ears with for the last decade seems to have seeped into Styles’ musical DNA. After all, he gave the “girl, so confusing” singer — and four other female artists — a shoutout at the 2023 Brit Awards in acknowledgement of the lack of women nominated for Best Artist that year. “I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight, so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Though the internet is seemingly divided on whether Styles’s latest release is Brat-coded or just him being experimental, it’s definitely a noticeable departure from the soft pop the singer has embraced in recent years. The track’s bold, electronic energy signals a side of Harry we haven’t fully seen before — one that’s more playful, daring, and ready to dominate dance floors rather than playlists for chill Sunday mornings. In the bridge, Styles adopts a mantra that’s fitting as we venture into the new year, and perhaps for him, a new era: “I won’t stray from it / I don’t know these spaces / Time won’t wait on me / I wanna know what safe is.”

it's not that aperture is brat but it is dj harry yk what i mean — mj 🐡 (@LATENIGHTBLAZED) January 23, 2026

from the reactions I seen aperture is rock, BRAT, EDM, love song, NOT love song, HS1, grapejuice and nothing like he’s ever done before pic.twitter.com/NoGizJc8NG — Paulina 🌱 (@PauPauPaulina94) January 21, 2026

aperture sounds like brat if it was made by lorde and i am OBSESSED — tiz𐙚 (@86N0RRIS) January 23, 2026

Whether or not Styles is taking cues from Brat, one thing is clear — we have some serious playlist updating to do. The singer also announced upcoming residencies in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney alongside a star-studded guest lineup that includes Shania Twain, Robyn, Jorja Smith, and more.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally is set to release on March 6, so glitter, synths, and disco energy aside, Styles knows how to keep us guessing, dancing, and late night talking about every move he makes.