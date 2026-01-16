Did Anyone Else Get Clowned By That Fake Harry Styles Account?

The bags under my eyes this morning? You can thank Harry Styles for ’em. Fans of the former One Direction member got “clowned” on Jan. 15 (and, for the East Coasters, early in the morning on Jan. 16) after rumors swirled of a release that night. But did Harry Styles release anything at 10 p.m. PST on Jan. 15? No — and fans are feeling betrayed. (It’s me, I’m fans.)

Fans weren’t staying up late for a Harry Styles release just because of a viral theory, or some kind of Easter egg. Earlier in the week of Jan. 16, an Instagram Story by the account @webelongtogethr.co — which has over 248,000 followers — went viral, showing a countdown clock for a special announcement at 10 p.m. PST (or 1 a.m. EST) on Jan. 15. Naturally, after Styles announced his album earlier in the day on Jan. 15, fans were convinced the countdown would lead to a single off of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. However, when the countdown ended, thousands of fans were left confused and, after about 30 minutes, disappointed.

Instantly, fans of Styles took to social media to air out their frustrations for feeling “clowned” by the singer. Well, actually, “frustrations” is definitely an understatement.

harry styles you better not have lied to me. you said 10pm, now where is it — 🤍 a.d. is a chronic reposter 🤍 (@avengersdweeb) January 16, 2026

Me waiting for Harry styles to announce something since it’s now 10pm pst… pic.twitter.com/CkaKpsxq1u — Sarah Emilia (@Sarah_Emilia534) January 16, 2026

harry didn’t drop a single tonight so fuck harry styles pic.twitter.com/Th4GEeNJhi — rio˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@valentinevibezz) January 16, 2026

harry styles i know you have a single locked up

pic.twitter.com/I61IA5gu74 — alejandro (???) (@clowntunes) January 16, 2026

Okay guys Harry Styles clowned us AGAIN. — jessa ☮︎ (@jessalovesmusic) January 15, 2026

where is harry styles it’s 10pm pst pic.twitter.com/oDMUnVmJI9 — cc ✮ (@cconthadl) January 16, 2026

So, what was the deal with the Instagram account, the countdown, and the announcement that was supposed to take place?

Turns Out, The Harry Styles 10 P.m. Announcement Was Fake.

Sorry, Harries! In a cruel twist of fate, fans discovered @webelongtogethr.co isn’t even a verified Harry Styles account: neither the singer nor @HSHQ, his official updates account, follow it. Additionally, according to Instagram analytics, the account was created back in October 2025 and has gone through two name changes since then. So, either Styles has been cooking up a finsta this entire time, or the account has been used for other purposes beforehand. Her Campus reached out to the account and Styles’ team directly for confirmation on the validity of the account, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Look, I know we’re all waiting for the first single to drop. But, from now on, I’ll only accept news from verified Harry Styles sources — not just the ones my bestie sends me from a random account on the internet.