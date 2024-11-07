WTF Is Going On Between Halle Bailey & DDG RN?

It seems like a new fire is brewing between former couple Halle Bailey and DDG, and it’s not looking too good. On Nov. 6, Bailey explained in a now-deleted tweet posted to X that DDG appeared with their son, Halo, on a Twitch livestream with Kai Cenat. Bailey claimed that she didn’t give her consent to DDG in terms of presenting their son online.

In the tweet, she wrote, “Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight.” She continued, “I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town.” Her Campus reached out to DDG’s team for comment on Bailey’s tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Following this, many people on social media called Bailey out for opening up about the situation online, as they felt that the manner should’ve been handled privately. This swiftly prompted Bailey to deactivate all of her social media accounts.

On Nov. 7, the “Angel” singer reactivated X to share that she probably shouldn’t have expressed her personal feelings about DDG’s behavior online.

“Yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here,” she shared Thursday (Nov 7). “I know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo.”

yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo 🩷✨ — Halle (@HalleBailey) November 7, 2024

This online drama comes a few weeks after Bailey and DDG ended their two-year relationship in October 2024 which was confirmed by DDG himself. In a statement that was posted to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for the both of us.”

He added, “We cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support.”

The couple’s relationship experienced many ups and downs. Not only did DDG have doubts about Bailey’s role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, but his ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose made a public dig at Bailey on social media. But after welcoming their son, Halo, in late 2023, it seemed that things between them were going well. However, that connection seemed to end, with the pair going their separate ways in early October.