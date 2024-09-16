Haley Creighton Is Showing Up For Queer & Gen Z Representation In Arizona

In Her Campus’s series Gen Leaders, we interview Gen Z candidates running for office in 2024. This month, Haley Creighton — who is running for the Arizona State Senate District 7 — shares why they want to challenge their district’s incumbent and help Gen Zers be heard in politics.

Haley Creighton is too young to run for office — or, at least, that’s what their haters say. “It can be hard, because there are some people in the political sphere that don’t think young people belong,” Creighton, 24, tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. But that’s not stopping them from running for Arizona’s State Senate District 7. In fact, instead of letting these naysayers dissuade them, their comments are only empowering Creighton to work harder — not just for their own campaign, but also to get other young people involved in politics as well.

Creighton’s interest in politics started in high school, upon seeing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. But their first big step into the political sphere happened in their final year at Northern Arizona University. Then a political science major, Creighton joined the Arizona Students Association, a student-led organization advocating for student issues, which is where they met Kyle Nitschke. Then, when Nitschke ran for Arizona State Senator District 7 in 2022, he chose Creighton to be his campaign manager. “Working on a young person’s campaign was really amazing,” Creighton says. “He definitely really inspired me to run myself.”

Although Nitschke lost his race, Creighton learned valuable lessons throughout the process. “Being on Kyle’s campaign shaped my knowledge of the campaign sphere and my knowledge of politics a little bit more,” Creighton says. “It was a really good firsthand experience [that] led me to where I am now.”

Courtesy of Haley Creighton

Now, Creighton is running for a seat in Arizona’s State Senate to unseat the incumbent, Wendy Rogers, a 70-year-old pro-gun, pro-life, and pro-Donald Trump Republican. Creighton hopes to be an option for those who feel alienated by those stances. “I knew the importance of this race in particular — that someone like [Rogers] did not deserve to be unchallenged, that the people deserve to have another candidate to vote for besides her, especially the young folks,” Creighton says.

Creighton, who is running as an openly queer candidate, wants to protect LGBTQ rights in a state where anti-LGBTQ bills that target transgender students, drag shows, and force schools to out LGBTQ+ students. “I want folks to see that queer folks can win in the state, and in a state that seems like it’s against us a lot of the time.”

Another key issue on Creighton’s platform is reproductive rights. “I think it’s really important to protect reproductive care access, and also to expand it.” they say. Creighton wants reproductive care to be legal and accessible with affordable clinics throughout the state especially, in rural districts.

As someone who attended public schools and whose parents are public educators, Creighton cares deeply about public education. This is why they advocate for increasing funding for public schools. “I was very much on the front lines of seeing the need for more funding to our public education system,” they say. “That’s a really big one for me, protecting education and the future of our state.”

Climate is another issue Creighton is focusing on. “I want to make sure we’re looking at sustainable practices, but also protecting our natural resources, protecting our water, [and] protecting our lands to the best of our ability,” they say.

Courtesy of Haley Creighton

The issues Creighton discusses in this piece align with many of the top issues Gen Zers have reported to Her Campus as the most important in the November election — and this isn’t a coincidence. Creighton says they’re running specifically so young people can have a voice in Arizona. “I really think a young voice is needed. We have a lot of really great young people in our state legislature who are doing awesome work, and I think they need backup,” they say. “Getting our priorities and our values [heard] in our government is incredibly important.”

Creighton suggests having a young person like themself in politics may inspire other Gen Zers to run for office too — something they strongly encourage. “I want to help make a trail for other young people to get involved, to have a diverse group of people in our state legislature making policies for Arizona,” they say. “I definitely don’t want to be the only person doing this.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What’s your go-to fun fact about yourself?

I have a twin brother. A lot of Arizona politicians have twins, which I think is funny. Our governor has a twin sister.

What’s your favorite book?

Wolfsong, by T.J. Klune.

Favorite place to go to in Arizona?

A really cool bookstore called Changing Hands.

Vote in mail or in person?

Vote by mail.

Favorite snack to eat on the campaign trail?

Peanut butter sandwich crackers.

Songs you have on repeat right now?

“Changes” by Butterfly Boucher ft. David Bowie (from the Shrek 2 soundtrack) and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album.

Favorite way to spend your free time after campaigning?

I like to read.

Who’s someone who inspires you?

My sister. She’s awesome and inspired me to get involved more.

Words of wisdom to live by?

Always be yourself.