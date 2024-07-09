A Rundown Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Love Life Because It’s A Lot

Less than one year after she was released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant.

Yes, you read that right — Blanchard announced that she’s expecting her first child in January 2025 with her boyfriend Ken Urker. Although many of us are happy for Blanchard, there’s no denying that her love life has been somewhat of a beautiful mess up until this point. From getting married to Ryan “The D Is Fire” Scott Anderson after getting released from prison to breaking up with him and rekindling her relationship with Urker, Blanchard’s love life has been a rollercoaster, so let’s break it all down.

For those who don’t know, Blanchard catapulted to fame after serving seven years in prison for second-degree murder tied to her mother’s death. Her case became well-known while she was in prison as Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee, allegedly falsified details about her health, leaving Gypsy exposed to years of medical abuse. Blanchard and her mother’s relationship was so contentious that Hulu created the drama, The Act, based on their hectic dynamic.

The internet rallied behind Blanchard ahead of her December 2023 release, which only pushed her further into the spotlight. She was a talked about figure before she served her sentence, but she won people over after returning to social media by sharing details about her personal life. When she left prison, Blanchard was in a committed marriage with Ryan Anderson, whom she met and married in the slammer. She was already receiving a frenzy of media attention post-release, but she breached a new level of virality when defending her ex-man candidly on Instagram.

Blanchard left a comment on a since-deleted Instagram post that reminded her man not to “listen to the haters” and went on to commend his performance in the bedroom. “They jealous because you are rocking my world every night… yeah I said it, the D is fire.” From that point on, fans were interested in details surrounding their relationship. But to much surprise, Blanchard announced she and Anderson had split three months after she returned to the real world in March 2024.

As if things couldn’t get even more muddled, nearly one month after announcing her split from Anderson, Blanchard revealed she got back together with her ex-fiance, Urker, in April 2024. He previously proposed to her in 2018 but decided to go their separate ways. Blanchard told PEOPLE they “reconnected” and “realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable.” She added that their “history made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning” and that they were “excited” to see what the future holds.

Now, roughly two months after they reconciled, Blanchard confirmed on her YouTube that she and Urker are expecting their first child together. She addressed concerns from the public about her being “ready to be a mother,” stating that she was prepared to give “all the things I wanted in a mother” to her child. Blanchard directly referenced her mother, stating, “I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

The timeline between her spit from Anderson, the reconciliation with Urker, and her pregnancy announcement is back to back. Her life is undeniably interesting, so much so that Lifetime documented her time after being released in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. As her partner at the time of filming, Anderson is heavily featured in the docuseries, and it’s wild to know where they’ve ended up after riding so hard for each other.

The news of Blanchard’s pregnancy was rather shocking but in direct correlation with the course of her life thus far. Due to her past with her own mother, there’s already controversy surrounding her pregnancy announcement, but I think it’s safe to say that Blanchard deserves nothing but peace and positivity at this time in her life.