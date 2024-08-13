Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Grant Ellis Is The Next Bachelor, But ABC’s Announcement Was *Way* Off

For as long as I can remember, the Bachelor franchise has almost always announced new leads either right after the season finale or during After The Final Rose. But ABC just threw all of Bachelor Nation for a major loop by already revealing the franchise’s next leading man — and FYI, Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season hasn’t even wrapped yet.

On Aug. 12, ABC named Grant Ellis the leading man of The Bachelor Season 29, making him the second Black Bachelor in the franchise’s history. Ellis appeared on Tran’s season and stood out for his caring and sweet demeanor. He also had an obvious connection with Tran from the beginning, and TBH, I thought he was going to be one of the men who made it to the end.

However, during The Bachelorette‘s Aug. 12 episode, Tran eliminated Ellis, Spencer Conley, and Sam McKinnley right before hometowns.

Early on in the episode, Ellis told Tran he was falling in love with her, and after getting eliminated, it was clear how heartbroken he was.

“I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough,” he told the cameras. “It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.”

He added, “I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don’t know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.”

Now that Ellis has been named the next Bachelor, he has another shot at finding true love, which he *so* deserves, IMHO. But one thing Ellis didn’t deserve was ABC and The Bachelor announcing that he’s the franchise’s new leading man with a simple social media post, and fans on X/ Twitter agree.

Many have called out ABC and the Bachelor franchise for not giving Ellis’s announcement the same treatment as previous Bachelor franchise leads, who’ve had grand reveals on live shows like Good Morning America and After The Final Rose.

It sucked that Ellis didn’t get a proper Bachelor announcement, but despite ABC’s flop, fans are still excited to see him embark on this journey.

So ABC, consider this a suggestion: Next time you announce a new Bachelor franchise lead, let’s stick to what’s worked in the past so every new Bachelor and Bachelorette can have their time to shine.

