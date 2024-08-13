Grant Ellis Is The Next Bachelor, But ABC’s Announcement Was *Way* Off

For as long as I can remember, the Bachelor franchise has almost always announced new leads either right after the season finale or during After The Final Rose. But ABC just threw all of Bachelor Nation for a major loop by already revealing the franchise’s next leading man — and FYI, Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season hasn’t even wrapped yet.

On Aug. 12, ABC named Grant Ellis the leading man of The Bachelor Season 29, making him the second Black Bachelor in the franchise’s history. Ellis appeared on Tran’s season and stood out for his caring and sweet demeanor. He also had an obvious connection with Tran from the beginning, and TBH, I thought he was going to be one of the men who made it to the end.

However, during The Bachelorette‘s Aug. 12 episode, Tran eliminated Ellis, Spencer Conley, and Sam McKinnley right before hometowns.

Early on in the episode, Ellis told Tran he was falling in love with her, and after getting eliminated, it was clear how heartbroken he was.

“I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough,” he told the cameras. “It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.”

He added, “I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don’t know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.”

Now that Ellis has been named the next Bachelor, he has another shot at finding true love, which he *so* deserves, IMHO. But one thing Ellis didn’t deserve was ABC and The Bachelor announcing that he’s the franchise’s new leading man with a simple social media post, and fans on X/ Twitter agree.

Many have called out ABC and the Bachelor franchise for not giving Ellis’s announcement the same treatment as previous Bachelor franchise leads, who’ve had grand reveals on live shows like Good Morning America and After The Final Rose.

nah the fact that they almost always announce the bachelor on gma or after the final rose but grant gets a variety article published at 10 PM EST is crazy https://t.co/sybbpHeMAC — avery 🩵 (@afterglowgrande) August 13, 2024

I’m gonna choose to overlook ABC doing a horrible job of hyping up the announcement and skip to celebrating Grant being the bachelor! Very much so looking forward to seeing his salsa dancing experience 💃🏼 #bachelorette #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/qt1SiFTM5Z — reality juls (@liljulsie) August 13, 2024

finding out grant is the next bachelor through a random people magazine article without any big announcement or anything #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/dSykJwOCUz — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 13, 2024

I feel so sad for Grant that this is how he was announced. A blog tweet from the Bach Nation account and a couple of pieces from news outlets. Nothing on IG. How does ABC even remotely think that they’re setting him up for success? How was this not at LEAST on GMA?

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sjiugRSm8h — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) August 13, 2024

grant absolutely deserves to be the bachelor but he also deserves a better announcement than a random blog post. why did they do him so dirty? abc, when i catch you.#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0PiRLUaIDT — nina 🪩📨 cw: b99 (@ninabubblygum) August 13, 2024

It sucked that Ellis didn’t get a proper Bachelor announcement, but despite ABC’s flop, fans are still excited to see him embark on this journey.

Spoilers if you didn’t want the new episode of the bachelorette tonight Grant is the new bachelor LETS GOOO — kins🕰/TAYRONTO N3!!! (@fearlesskins) August 13, 2024

Missed last night’s episode…GRANT IS THE BACHELOR!?!??! 😍😍😍😍😍 They got it right this time! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) August 13, 2024

So ABC, consider this a suggestion: Next time you announce a new Bachelor franchise lead, let’s stick to what’s worked in the past so every new Bachelor and Bachelorette can have their time to shine.