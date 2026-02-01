The Grammys Accidentally Introduced The Marías As Addison Rae & Twitter Lost It

There was a mistake in the 2026 Grammys live broadcast, and people are noticing. When The Marías took the stage for the 2026 Grammys, the CBS livestream accidentally labeled the Best New Artist nominee as fellow nominee Addison Rae.

The Marías, based in Los Angeles, are known for their fusion of Spanish and English lyrics set to an indie pop sound. The group is comprised of lead vocalist María Zardoya, drummer/producer Josh Conway, guitarist Jesse Perlman, and keyboardist Edward James, and has amassed over 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, they were nominated for Best New Artist alongside Olivia Dean (who won the award later on in the broadcast), KATSEYE, Addison Rae, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Alex Warren, and Sombr.

To kick off the collection of live performances from each of the Best New Artist nominees, Zardoya was first accompanied by her band on the main Grammys stage to sing their hit “No One Noticed.” (While there are extended versions of “No One Noticed” in both English and Spanish, The Marías’ Grammys performance showcased a shortened rendition sung mostly in English, and finished off with a verse in Spanish.) But during the performance, a banner quickly appeared labeling The Marías as Rae in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. Yikes.

The broadcast quickly moved on to Rae after The Marías’ performance finished, but that didn’t stop fans from flocking to social media to see if anyone else caught the mix-up.

why’d they bill addison rae at the bottom of the screen when the maria’s are performing — Wyatt (@euflexua) February 2, 2026

not them flashing addisons name for the marias… CHOP — des (@disneyrry) February 2, 2026

“ADDISON RAE” popping up onscreen for a millisecond during the marías set 😭😭 — chris (@F4MEFVCKER) February 2, 2026

Am i crazy or did it say Addison Rae for The Marias for a second before it quickly disappeared — lia 🚀 (@beefyfridgers) February 2, 2026

lol did they just label the marias as addison 😭😭😭😭😭 — zainah | GRACIE HELD MY ARM (@evenifwedmet) February 2, 2026

Soon after The Marías performed, fellow nominees Rae and KATSEYE performed a live mashup on a stage that seemed to resemble the loading dock for Grammys stage equipment. Then, the performance moved on to the mainstage with Warren, followed by the other nominees (Young, Dean, Thomas, and Sombr).

Some fans were also disappointed with the length of The Marías’ performance.

the marias only getting half a performance…. pic.twitter.com/vr357KLBWw — jenn ⁂ (@MlNTYUKOV) February 2, 2026

the marías’ performance should have been WAY longer pic.twitter.com/7UUSjJtxE1 — line hugged vin 🪽dean is forever (@darlingyetagain) February 2, 2026

WHY WAS THE MARÍAS PERFORMANCE SO SHORT…. — sabrina ♱ (@notforradios) February 2, 2026

why was the marias performance so short wtf — em (@GRAPEJUICEB00BS) February 2, 2026

Despite the varying reactions to the technical hiccups during the 2026 Grammys, it’s hard not to get caught up in the excitement of the music industry’s biggest night. All of the year’s top artists gathered in one room to celebrate the most viral and catchiest tunes, and that’s something to celebrate!