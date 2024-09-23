The YSL Blush Backlash Against Golloria Isn’t Just Wrong, It’s Harmful

ICYMI, beauty creator Golloria George announced on her TikTok on Sept. 21 that she will be taking time off from social media after receiving hate online over a recent review video she made on the new Yves Saint Laurent “Make Me Blush” blushes.

In the review video posted to Golloria’s TikTok on Sept. 19, she tries on all six hues from the YSL “Make Me Blush” collection, commenting that all of the colors had a white base and that none of them would really suit dark skin complexions. She closes the video by saying, “Take it back to the lab.” Not long after the video was uploaded, netizens took to the comments to criticize Golloria for her thoughts on the blushes, with some claiming that the products are specifically designed for lighter complexions or that they are simply not suitable for everyone.

The issue with this argument is that these blushes are marketed on YSL’s official website with models of dark skin tones trying on the product. If the blushes were intended for a specific skin tone, why pitch them as generally inclusive? In Golloria’s own review, a commenter asked her if YSL shipped her these products, to which she replied that they did. If not all of the blushes were suited for deeper skin tones, why send them to her in the first place.

The hate didn’t stop there. Social media users also took to the comment section of other beauty influencers’s reviews of the blushes, using Golloria’s clear frustration as a weapon against her for not being mindful of how the blushes work on lighter skin tones. Notably, beauty creator Oceanne Comtois, who focuses on makeup inclusivity for those with albinism, also reviewed the YSL blushes, specifically trying on the shade ‘Lavender Blush’— the color at the center of this controversy. In her caption, she shared that she loved how the shade looked on her but noted that it wouldn’t work for most skin tones.

After seeing how YSL’s new blush collection color worked for Comtois, some began sending hate toward Golloria for not liking the shades. This eventually led Comtois to post another video addressing the blush controversy, condemning the racist, hateful, and bigoted comments directed at Golloria regarding the inclusivity of the blush line.

In her social media post announcing her social media break, Golloria expressed her heartbreak over the attacks dark-skinned Black women face in online spaces, emphasizing the need for safe environments where Black women can promote authenticity.

“The internet has become an increasingly violent space, particularly for dark-skinned Black women. It’s heartbreaking and harmful to constantly confront the overwhelming colorist, anti-Black, and racist rhetoric that’s directed at us by the masses,” Golloria statement reads. “No one should be forced to endure that level of emotional trauma.”

She continued, “What’s even more disturbing is how bigotry and white fragility are amplified when Black women-especially those with darker skin-speak out. The world consistently refuses to listen to us or acknowledge our experiences. There’s a persistent failure to see dark-skinned Black women as fully human, as deserving of the same empathy, respect, and grace afforded to others. We are often dehumanized-either erased or harshly criticized-because the world doesn’t know how to engage with our existence beyond stereotypes and shallow narratives. This is the harsh reality: society has long been conditioned to dismiss us, to see us as less deserving of care and protection. That dehumanization allows for the continued disrespect and disregard for our voices, our bodies, and our contributions.”

Golloria closed her statment with, “This has to change. Black women deserve to be treated with dignity, Black creatives deserve recognition and respect, and dark-skinned women deserve to be seen, valued, and humanized in every sense. We are not here to be performers for the world’s consumption, nor are we here to be your punching bag. We are here to live fully, with the humanity that should never be questioned or denied.”

Golloria wasn’t the only influencer who expressed dissatisfaction with the YSL blushes’ shade selection. Numerous content creators have since criticized YSL’s new blush for their lack of inclusivity while defending Golloria against internet trolls.

The beauty industry can only progress when all voices are included in the conversation about providing shades and colors suited for a diverse range of skin tones.