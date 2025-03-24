If you are anything like me, the pyramids in Egypt were (or still are) your hyperfixation at some point in your life. I have been fascinated by the pyramids and all the lore that surrounds them since I was a kid. (Thank you to that one Scooby Doo movie… IYKYK.) And given the recent apparent discoveries being discussed with regard to the pyramids of Giza, it’s a great time to revisit this particular obsession.

ICYMI, archeologists have reportedly discovered megastructures underneath the pyramids of Giza. According to a press release detailing the archeologists’ findings from 2022, underneath the middle pyramid, Khafre, researchers found eight huge cylindrical structures 648 meters below the Giza plateau, and large cubic structures under those cylinders. And I don’t know about you, but ever since hearing about this, I have been *obsessed* with reading online theories about these structures.

While experts have not come to any conclusions about these possible megastructures, or even how legit the findings from the study actually are, people on the internet have not let this lack of information slow them down. There are tons of Giza pyramid theories out there, some that may be credible and others that are completely off-the-wall hilarious. So, if you need something new to obsess over while you do your nightly scroll before bed, I’ve got you covered, babe. If this new possible development has become your Roman Empire, here are some theories from the internet to keep spiraling down the rabbit hole.

1. The structures were energy generators

Reddit users have been all over this discovery, and who can blame them? In one subreddit, users are theorizing that the pyramids and these new megastructures were used as energy generators. User retromancer666 wrote, “the Egyptians found the pyramids that were left by a sixth installment of technologically advanced humans and haphazardly constructed their own less advanced versions, the originals I hypothesize were energy generators.” Another user, CaptainThunder3, said, “It’s a clean energy power plant that generates electricity by harmonizing the earth’s magnetic pulse. Nikola Tesla was obsessed with it, that’s why he created his ‘Tesla Tower.’ The Egyptians didn’t build it. They stumbled across it…” The science behind this theory is lost on me, but it sounds pretty cool!

2. They lead to an underground city

Since these cylinders are so massive and lead so far into the ground, some people are wondering if there could be some kind of underground city at the bottom. Like Atlantis, but… in the sand? One TikTok about the discovery (which has over 4 million views) has many commenters saying that this is not a new theory, but one that’s resurfaced due to this news story. TBH, people have wondered if the pyramids were hiding civilizations for years, so some are feeling pretty vindicated by this theory. “As surprising the new discovery is … seems like I’ve always felt as if it was something more all along,” commenter @rocnocap wrote. If this is somehow real, I’m waiting patiently for my Milo to come up from down there.

3. They Were Used For Storage

Some people believe these cylinders may have been used as storage for food or important records. Some speculate that the pyramids were built before the Christian biblical flood, and these cylinders may have been used to avoid damaging important artifacts. Whether or not you are religious, this is an interesting theory to consider, since it suggests there may be things to discover within the cylinders themselves.

4. They are evidence of aliens

Certain people have always believed that the pyramids may have been built by aliens, considering the mind-boggling nature of their creation. This new discovery is no exception. While many debunk this theory, it’s still fun to wonder.

I’m not saying it was aliens 🤷‍♂️ but $Giza pyramids seem fishy… pic.twitter.com/yVAHNmkLwj — Shadow (@ShadowTrencher) March 20, 2025

5. It’s all a hoax

While I was deep-diving into the Giza pyramid discovery rabbit hole, I found that lots of people think it isn’t even real. Some people have questioned the scientific journal the discovery was published in, and others pointed out that they couldn’t find the press release that shared info about the discovery, only saying they heard about it from chatter online. Under one TikTok where someone was discussing the topic, a commenter called the claims “pseudoscience.” While there is no real reason to believe that this discovery is fake, it can still be interesting to consider whether this was all a trick — and a reminder to us all to always fact-check what we find on the internet.

While these theories are super cool to think about, it’s important we take them with a grain of salt, as there is still a ton of information to unpack regarding this discovery — including how legit the discovery itself is. Either way, I will keep procrastinating my assignments and reading more about what might end up being the desert version of Atlantis. And that’s my business.