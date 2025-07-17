Policy Gave Us Power. Now We’re Passing It On To Girls Everywhere

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between mass deportations, alarming executive orders, and terrifying tweets, the decisions coming out of the Oval Office are no longer happening quietly in the background like they once seemed to. The option to “not be into politics” is a luxury most cannot afford when families are being torn apart and increasing limitations are put on their bodies. To say the current times are worrying would be an understatement, but for us, understanding policy has not only eased our fears — it’s instilled a new sense of agency to effect change in our communities.

But it’s not enough for us two, a rising junior at Cornell University and a graduate of Stanford University, to understand the legislative process. We want the world to get it — and there’s no better start than with young women.

That’s why we at Her Rising Initiative are launching Girls Who Lead — a community centered around policy, advocacy, and entrepreneurship. By building Girls Who Lead chapters in colleges and high schools throughout the country (and beyond), we aim to give thousands of girls the tools, resources, and opportunities to engage in the civic institutions that are often male-dominated. We’ll do so through programming that will teach them to write business proposals, analyze policy, push for local reform in their communities, give public speeches, organize on campus, and more.

But before we draw out our vision, let’s first return to our roots.

Carolina Nazario, Legal and Policy Assistant at Her Rising Initiative

Courtesy of Girls Who Lead

Throughout my life, I witnessed inequalities but could not change them. One day, when I was in fifth grade, my mom came flying through the door, presenting a packet of posters that stated, “Do NOT Speak Spanish in the Breakroom.” This was an attempt to discriminate against Spanish speakers and isolate them, as the predominantly white pharmacists felt like it was inappropriate for Spanish-speaking employees to speak it in the breakroom (although they heavily relied on translation services during the workday). My stomach turned; something felt so wrong about telling people not to speak their native tongue. That night, I researched employment and civil rights laws, barely understanding any of the words on my screen. My mother and I typed up a document with everything we could find, which she then presented to her employers.

The next day, her bosses removed the signs, and I embarked upon my lifelong mission to learn how young women can use law to change the world for the better. I felt exhilaration seeing how my actions, research, and knowledge of an institution could change an outcome. At Stanford University, I learned about civil rights, law, and policy. I finally had answers to the questions that upset me, like why my school struggled to meet basic needs while others 10 minutes away overflowed with resources. This education gave me the confidence to engage in opportunities that made an impact in legal and policy spaces to benefit people all over the country.

But in these spaces, I was often one of the few women or racial minorities. The most empowering moments in my life came when I was finally able to speak up in rooms where decisions were made, using my own lived experiences to support underserved communities. I was able to change the things that affected me and those around me, but this only came as a result of breaking through barriers that are often non-inclusive and confusing.

Cherie Animashaun, Founder and CEO of Her Rising Initiative

Courtesy of Girls Who Lead

Those closest to the problem are nearest to the solution. On issues as pressing as gun violence, climate change, and the rising cost of living, young people are bearing the brunt of all of it. But this also positions us uniquely to fight back.

Let’s look at my first example: Gun violence was something I thought was inevitable in elementary school. News headlines, school lockdowns, and March for Our Lives protests were everywhere. At the time, all of my closest friends could recount seeing a loved one murdered in broad daylight. Fast-forward 12 years from the first time I had to crawl under a desk fearing for my life, I found myself seated in a Congressional office face to face with policy advisors and staffers, lobbying members on Capitol Hill to pass stronger gun laws and invest in community violence intervention measures. As a Giffords Courage Fellow, I got to serve with one of the leading gun violence prevention nonprofits in the country, pushing for gun laws and more investments in community programming.

Learning policy was more than studying a new subject; it gave me a sense of agency and confidence. The blurry blend of emotions I felt — survivors’ guilt, anxiety walking down the street, and the constant dread every time I turned on ABC7 — soon became something I could make sense of, and take action on. I realized how the lack of investment in our playgrounds and community centers led to larger problems; I learned about the laws that had potential to save lives. Everything was connected. Understanding politics and getting involved, rather than waiting on the outskirts, showed me that I could actually make change.

The two of us both recall that feeling of self-discovery when first learning about policy and law — and we aim to multiply that feeling worldwide. By making this knowledge available, we are closing the opportunity gap and giving young women the tools to take action.

This fall, Girls Who Lead chapters will come to life in roughly 90 campuses around the world — from Harvard and Howard to schools in both red and blue states, and even to campuses across India and Nigeria. The idea of waiting on leaders to step up is no longer alluring; we’re training the future leaders ourselves.

But what should you expect to see when you walk in the doors of a Girls Who Lead chapter? You’ll see girls learning the ins and outs of the legislative process and policy reform in an welcoming, inclusive space. In addition to receiving our curriculum toolkit, each chapter will host events of their own: hosting founders’ circles, bringing together creatives for a meal, putting together panels featuring women in power. Our Girls Who Lead HQ site will be mirrored after Khan Academy, with short form content making financial literacy and policy knowledge comprehensive to everyone. Through it all, bright young women will be in community with others who are passionate about policy, business, and leadership. We will give girls what they need to turn their ideas into initiative. Are you in? For more information, check us out @her.risingg on Instagram.