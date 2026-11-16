When it comes to social causes, younger generations are typically seen as the game-changers — the ones leading the charge in shaking up the norms and practices of those who came before them. Included in this are conversations about gender equality: From challenging traditional gender roles in the workplace to advocating for more women’s representation in media, Gen Z has developed a reputation for being more progressive than earlier generations when it comes to beliefs about gender. But recent research indicates this might not always be the case: According to the 2026 Reykjavík Index for Leadership, younger generations are less likely to view women and men as equally suited for leadership positions than older generations.

Developed by the Reykjavík Global Foundation and Verian Group, the Reykjavík Index measures public perceptions of whether women and men are equally suited to hold leadership positions across 23 economic and professional sectors, examining attitudes across the G7 countries: the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. The Index uses a scale of zero to 100, with a score of 100 representing a society where women and men are viewed as equally suitable to hold leadership positions in every sector; any score below 100 indicates that gender-based prejudice remains. (Other identities on the gender spectrum were not tracked.) And while the index doesn’t measure the actual representation of genders in leadership positions, it provides insight into how people perceive gender equality across professional and economic sectors.

This year’s Index shows that American adults aged 18 to 34 are less likely to view women and men as equally suited for leadership positions than older generations. In fact, Americans aged 55 to 65 scored 12 points higher (a score of 64 versus 76). This challenges the assumption that younger generations are naturally more accepting of gender equality.

But are our grandparents actually more accepting of gender equality than Gen Z? And if so, does that mean the country is moving backward when it comes to women in leadership positions? A closer look at the data reveals there’s more to the story.

olia danilevich via Pexels

Gen Z’s Views On Gender Equality Are Highly Nuanced

The U.S. isn’t alone in this generational divide. Across the G7, adults between 18 and 34 received lower Index scores compared to adults between 55 and 65. The overall average Index score for the 18-34 age group was 65, versus the 55-65 age group’s score of 74. Across the board, these findings certainly challenge the assumption that younger generations are automatically more progressive when it comes to gender equality. But why?

“Historically, we have associated young people with ‘progressive’ attitudes. The reality now for this cohort is much more nuanced,” Dr. Michelle Harrison, Global President of Verian Group, tells Her Campus. “Indeed, within this younger cohort, we see extremely progressive values; we also see elements of what we might refer to as ‘re-traditionalism.’ This is an important reality, and one that everyone from public policy makers to future employers needs to be aware of and plan for.”

When you think about gender inequality in leadership positions, your mind likely goes to sexism against women. However, that’s not exclusively the case. The Index measures whether respondents view women and men as equally suited to leadership, meaning that favoring one gender over the other (including favoring women over men) as leaders can lower a group’s overall score. This year, the Index found that respondents in the U.S. sometimes expressed stronger preferences for women leaders over men. And while these preferences were seen in some of the more stereotypically “women-driven” fields — such as childcare and the fashion and beauty sector — they were also seen in fields traditionally thought of as gender neutral or even more “masculine” — including pharmaceutical and medical research, education, and healthcare. With this in mind, it’s possible that while young people may not see genders as equally as their older counterparts, they may be more progressive in terms of favoring women in leadership roles.

olia danilevich via Pexels

One finding that’s very clear is that the youngest cohort’s Index score is improving over time, among both men and women. Between 2025 and 2026, the score for young American men rose from 58 to 62, and that of young American women from 64 to 66. This suggests that younger Americans’ gender-based views on leadership are becoming more equal, even if the improvement is incremental.

Overall, American Attitudes Toward Gender Equality Are Improving

Another piece of good news is that the United States saw a four-point increase in its Index score, increasing from 65 in 2025 to 69 in 2026. This places the United States at the overall G7 average and represents one of the largest year-over-year improvements among the countries surveyed. This improvement comes after several years of stagnant or declining attitudes toward gender equal leadership across the G7.

Harrison notes that views on gender equality may ebb and flow based on the political climate of a country in any given year. She points to the blue wave in the U.S. 2026 midterm elections as an example: “We saw declines in the U.S. and U.K. as politics moved to the right; we saw an improvement in the scores in the U.S. in fieldwork done in the months before the midterms,” Harrison says. “Over time, we may start to see a correlation between increases and decreases in political shifts.”

Despite Gender Equality Views Improving, There’s Still Work To Do

ThisIsEngineering via Pexels

Overall, the 2026 Index offers some promising findings about the direction of viewpoints on gender equality across countries. The G7’s average score increased for the first time since 2019, suggesting that global perceptions of women and men as equally capable leaders may be improving after several years. (The United States was not the only country to experience an increase in scores, as Japan recorded the greatest improvement among G7 countries, gaining six points to reach 76.)

However, traditional gender stereotypes remain common. In the U.S., childcare is still seen disproportionately as a women-led field, with only 42% of respondents believing women and men to be equally suited to lead (the lowest of any sector in any country included in the Index). On the flip side, around three in 10 American respondents said a man is better suited than a woman in automotive manufacturing and defense and police leadership roles.

So, while the 2026 Index suggests that attitudes toward gender equality are improving, it also demonstrates that progress doesn’t always happen at the same rate for everyone — and there’s still room for every generation to contribute to a more equal future.