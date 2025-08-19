I Analyzed Gavin Newsom’s Birth Chart & It’s A Lot

If you haven’t been keeping up with Gavin Newsom’s social media, then where have you been? ICYMI, the California governor has been actively speaking out against President Donald Trump for several years, and the memes, trolling, and call-outs have only ramped up since Trump began his second presidency in January 2025. Of course, I’m sure Newsom’s fiery disposition has something to do with the fact that this man has been in politics for as long as I’ve been alive. But, on the real, I think it also has a lot to do with Gavin Newsom’s birth chart.

As I’ve said, Newsom has been vocally anti-Trump since the president’s first term in 2016. But in 2025, Trump’s wave of executive orders, mass deportations, proposals to redistrict California, and general threats against human rights (you know, 2025 baby!) have caused Newsom to become even more outspoken. Most recently, in an Aug. 17 X post, Newsom mocked what appeared to be a typo on Trump’s Truth Social account, writing in the president’s signature crashout, all-caps style. After this, Newsom’s account, as well as his official press account, have continued to poke and prod at Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other members of the current administration, with no signs of slowing down.

DONALD (TINY HANDS), HAS WRITTEN HIS AUTOBIOGRAPHY THIS MORNING — UNFORTUNATELY (LOW IQ) HE SPELLED IT WRONG — “BETA.” SOON YOU WILL BE A “FIRED” BETA BECAUSE OF MY PERFECT, “BEAUTIFUL MAPS.” THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN pic.twitter.com/KF44tc4ra2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 17, 2025

With Newsom’s confrontational nature against Trump and long career in politics, Gen Zers are calling for the governor to run for president in 2028. But, what do the stars think of all of this? Here’s the breakdown on Gavin Newsom’s birth chart, because I know you’re wondering.

Gavin Newsom is a Libra

Sun signs represent who a person is at their core. Born on Oct.10, 1967, in San Francisco, Gavin Newsom’s sun is in Libra. This air sign is oftentimes described as charismatic, sociable, and charming — albeit a bit manipulative in the process. Libras can also tend to be perfectionists, and will stop at nothing to achieve their goals. Additionally, they’re social butterflies who thrive in positions of power (say, a governor, or even a president). But they can definitely be conniving and calculated at times, which is definitely worth noting here.

His moon is in Capricorn

Man, what a combo. A person’s moon sign is how they process and feel, and Newsom’s moon is in Capricorn, which means that he can be seen as responsible, disciplined, and grounded. However, he may also appear emotionally reserved or guarded. Folks with this placement are incredibly ambitious, but their pursuits often cause them to place things like emotions and emotional intimacy on the back burner.

His rising is Virgo

Rising signs are how a person “comes off” to others, kind of like their outward expression of self. Virgo risings like Newsom are analytical, detail-oriented, practical, and reliable. However, they can also be overly critical of themselves and others, and they tend to shy away from any expressions of vulnerability.

His Venus is in Virgo

One’s Venus sign isn’t explicitly tied to their love life — Venus signs explain how you experience love, express affection, and what you find attractive and pleasurable. Newsom’s Venus is in Virgo, meaning he likely shows love through practical actions. Virgo Venuses are also extremely selective about who they let in emotionally and trust.

His Mercury is in Scorpio

In a birth chart, Mercury represents how a person communicates and processes information — and damn, does this check out. Newsom’s Mercury is in Scorpio, which means his communication style is, well, intense. They can be incredibly critical and, if provoked, aggressive and hurtful. However, Scorpio Mercuries are loyal and sensitive, and that harsh side is mostly brought out if their opponent has pushed them to that point.

His Mars is in Sagittarius

The Mars sign determines an individual’s drive, ambition, and how they assert themselves. Newsom’s Mars is in Sagittarius, indicative of a fiery, adventurous, and independent spirit. Sagittarius Mars placements can also tend to be impulsive and aggressive, especially if they’re in pursuit of a specific goal. And, when it comes to conflict, they can be like a moth to a flame — they get a thrill out of poking their agitator, and enjoy fighting fire with fire.

What Gavin Newsom’s Birth chart says about his future career

Newsom’s name has been at the top of many people’s lists of who should run for president in 2028. And while astrology can’t predict the future, it can give some indicators on areas of a life where a person can thrive. For instance, Newsom’s charismatic Libra sun and analytical Virgo rising make him, on paper, a textbook politician: He’s charming, grounded, and good in front of a crowd. Not only that, but his Mars and Mercury placements indicate an assertive, oftentimes blunt and aggressive, nature that is a definite strength in politics — though, it can 100% cause problems with those who have opposing viewpoints. As for a 2028 presidential run, nothing has been confirmed yet — but if the time comes, it’s likely Newsom will be a pretty hot (in more than one way, wink!) contender.