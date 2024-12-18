Gabi DeMartino Opened Up About Her Queer Relationship & Fans Are Showing So Much Support

YouTuber Gabi DeMartino got candid about her relationship in a TikTok video, and fans are here for it. ICYMI, the popular content creator (who had a chokehold on me when I was like, 13) recently opened up about her queer relationship with her former assistant Johnny Schaffer, and addressed some of the negative comments (and confusion) she had been receiving after sharing a holiday photoshoot of the two.

Gabi was a YouTube staple in the early 2010s, creating beauty and lifestyle content alongside her sister, Niki. The two blew up on social media, amassing millions of followers on both their collab and personal channels. The two sisters were also in several very public relationships, but after their most recent breakups, both Niki and Gabi took a step back from sharing details of their love lives online. However, on Dec. 17, Gabi spoke a bit more about her three-year relationship with Johnny and addressed some confusion from former and current fans.

After Gabi posted a carousel of holiday photos with Johnny, internet users were quick to comment about his sexuality. One user wrote, “Wait I thought he liked men?” to which Gabi replied, “What if we both like all genders? 🥹🌈🤍🫶🏼” Shortly after, Gabi posted a TikTok video addressing the comments under the holiday photoshoot.

“I’m much more private in this relationship than I’ve been in others because there’s so many questions when people look at us,” Gabi said. “And then I realized I’m part of the problem, so I’m gonna talk about it.”

Gabi revealed that she and her partner are both queer (Johnny is bisexual, and Gabi has been openly queer since 2021), but are in a “straight-passing” relationship. “We have reaped the benefits of a ‘traditional couple’ just by the way we look,” Gabi said. “But then, once the ‘gay’ is noticed, there is so much doubt surrounding our relationship.”

Gabi then went on to explain how a majority of the “doubt” she has received about her relationship has come from within the queer community. “When we first got together, people we knew were just like, ‘There’s no way. How?'” she said. “Honestly, even ourselves were questioning because we also didn’t know what was going on while it was all happening. So, all in all, I did fall for my gay friend.”

Ending the video, Gabi spoke more about how love, and relationships, aren’t black and white, and how the world should be more accepting of fluid and non-traditional relationships. “Fluid does exist, she said. “And it’s OK.”

The video was well-received by fans of Gabi, many of whom felt validated as individuals in queer relationships. One user wrote, “Bi woman engaged to a bi man, thank you for sharing,” and another commented, “I am trans and bisexual. My husband is pansexual. We got that a lot at first. But we relish in our queer love and queer joy. Keep doing you. 💜” Love is love, y’all!