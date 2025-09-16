It can be hard to make friends in college: You just moved in and are figuring out this whole new life, and it can feel intimidating to reach out and try to introduce yourself to a bunch of random people. For that reason, some like to take it slow — scope out your peers, wait to figure out whether you have something in common before trying to connect. But others to prefer to just barge right in… literally. If you somehow haven’t seen the videos (or experienced the phenomenon firsthand IRL), random dorm tours are taking over TikTok and college campuses. And you know what? They’re a great way to meet new people.

Random dorm tours are exactly what they sound like: A person picks a dorm room at random, barges in, and makes a video acting like they’re giving a dour of their own dorm room. Except, you know, they don’t actually know the people who live in the dorm room, let alone live there themselves. Sure, some of the videos are kind of awkward, but for the most part, they’re actually hilarious. TBH, I’m not sure who’s having more fun with these videos — the people giving the tours, the people who actually live in the dorm rooms, or all the viewers giggling and kicking their feet while they watch.

Here are some of the funniest random dorm tours on TikTok.

I’m not going to lie, some of these videos can feel a little… intrusive. “THE SHOES ON THE BED I GASPED,” one commenter wrote on @el.tinny’s video, in which a guy jumps on the bed while still wearing his sneakers. However, in general, it’s a fun and lighthearted trend that’s getting people out there — and forcing them to get to know their fellow classmates.

From stunned and speechless reactions to sparks flying between students, these videos have captured the internet’s attention. While the results may vary from room to room, one thing that seems to be the same across the board? “This trend is singlehandedly keeping college students’ rooms spotless,” one commenter wrote on @_amandaxd’s random dorm tour TikTok. And for that, we can thank this trend for inspiring everyone to keep their spaces clean — at least for now.