It’s the most wonderful time of the year. As the bustle of finals season comes to a close, it’s finally time to embrace all of the holiday festivities that make December so fun. After driving around neighborhoods and looking at the illuminating lights, it’s always best to come back home, wear festive PJs, get warm by the fireplace, and throw on something to watch to get you excited for the upcoming holiday season. Undoubtedly, one of the best parts of the holiday season is the iconic TV show episodes. One show that always delivers for holiday-themed episodes is Friends.

After all, there are always Thanksgiving marathons of Friends for a reason. Beyond the laughter and regular Central Perk banter, holiday episodes of the series capture that familiar chaos that only comes during the holidays. Whether it’s Ross desperately trying to teach his son, Ben, about Hanukkah with a questionable armadillo costume or Monica stressing to create a “perfect” Christmas experience, these episodes offer a blend of absurd humor and moments that warm your heart. They remind us about the comfort in holiday traditions, the hilarious moments in holiday mishaps, and the joy of gathering around loved ones (even when things don’t go to plan). Watching these Friends holiday episodes every year is an absolutely necessary holiday tradition. Friends has a wide variety of entertaining, comforting, and hilarious episodes for the holiday season. So grab a warm blanket and some hot chocolate — here are eight Friends holiday episodes to watch for some cozy nostalgia.