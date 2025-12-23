It’s the most wonderful time of the year. As the bustle of finals season comes to a close, it’s finally time to embrace all of the holiday festivities that make December so fun. After driving around neighborhoods and looking at the illuminating lights, it’s always best to come back home, wear festive PJs, get warm by the fireplace, and throw on something to watch to get you excited for the upcoming holiday season. Undoubtedly, one of the best parts of the holiday season is the iconic TV show episodes. One show that always delivers for holiday-themed episodes is Friends.
After all, there are always Thanksgiving marathons of Friends for a reason. Beyond the laughter and regular Central Perk banter, holiday episodes of the series capture that familiar chaos that only comes during the holidays. Whether it’s Ross desperately trying to teach his son, Ben, about Hanukkah with a questionable armadillo costume or Monica stressing to create a “perfect” Christmas experience, these episodes offer a blend of absurd humor and moments that warm your heart. They remind us about the comfort in holiday traditions, the hilarious moments in holiday mishaps, and the joy of gathering around loved ones (even when things don’t go to plan). Watching these Friends holiday episodes every year is an absolutely necessary holiday tradition. Friends has a wide variety of entertaining, comforting, and hilarious episodes for the holiday season. So grab a warm blanket and some hot chocolate — here are eight Friends holiday episodes to watch for some cozy nostalgia.
- “The One With Phoebe’s Dad” (S2 E9)
The first holiday episode of the series follows Phoebe as she tries to track down her father, a lovers’ quarrel between Ross and Rachel (which are always iconic), Monica’s attempt to tip with cookies instead of cash, and Chandler and Joey’s adventure after they are in a last-minute craze to buy the gang gifts after forgetting (we’ve all been there). This episode is perfect for anyone who loves the comfort of the beginning of Friends.
- “The One Where Rachel Quits” (S3 E10)
This is yet another iconic holiday episode set in the beginning seasons of Friends. In this episode, Rachel quits her job, officially deciding to pursue a career in fashion. Ross has to sell the cookies of a Girl Scout after (in classic Ross fashion) he causes chaos, accidentally breaking her leg.
- “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie” (S4 E10)
In this holiday-themed episode, Ross is torn between a woman from Poughkeepsie and one who lives nearby. Phoebe tries to write a Christms song for her friends, yet struggles to have it rhyme. Joey seeks to help Monica gain respect from her kitchen staff, and things don’t go to plan for Rachel when she sets Chandler up on a bad date with a colleague.
- “The One with the Inappropriate Sister” (S5 E10)
In this episode, Monica and Chandler continue hiding their relationship, Rachel discovers that her boyfriend is weirdly close with his sister, and Ross, Joey, and Chandler struggle living in the same apartment.
- “The One with the Routine” (S6 E10)
In one of the most iconic holiday episodes (that’s a must-watch for every New Year’s Eve), Ross and Monica seek to steal the show at the taping of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, creating the most entertaining dance routines. Back home, Phoebe, Chandler, and Rachel frantically search for Monica’s Christmas presents (and Joey tries to get a New Year’s Eve kiss from a girl he’s crushing on).
- “The One with the Holiday Armadillo” (S7 E10)
In perhaps the most iconic holiday episode of the series, Ross dresses up as an armadillo to teach his son, Ben, all about Hanukkah. However, when Chandler appears dressed as Santa, he steals the show. At the same time, Phoebe tries to drive Rachel out of Joey’s apartment and move back in with her.
- “The One with the Ross’ Step Forward” (S8 E11)
Ross raises his concerns to Mona, a girl he’s dating, after she sends out a Christmas card with both of them on it. (Can you imagine a launch harder than that?) Chandler attempts to avoid his boss, and Rachel deals with hormones throughout her pregnancy.
- “The One with Christmas in Tulsa” (S9 E10)
In the last holiday episode of the series, Chandler makes the big decision to quit his job after his co-worker tries to make a move. After this, he returns home to Monica and the rest of his friends, and the episode features various, iconic flashbacks.