OMG, Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan’s Twins Are Finally Here

The moment we Too Hot To Handle fans have been waiting for is finally here! On Nov. 11, Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago and her fiancé, Jesse Sullivan, welcomed their twins. Farago shared the details of the babies’s arrival on her Snapchat after undergoing a caesarian section.

“They’re like, ‘We’re taking these babies out right this second,'” she said on Snapchat. “I literally didn’t even have time to think. I was like, do you mind if I film two TikToks quick?”

Farago revealed that when the twins were born, she was on too many painkillers to fully comprehend what was happening. “It was just a blur,” she said. “Jesse went and cut the umbilical cords.”

She added, “Baby boy was born at 7:31 and baby girl was born at 7:33. They were perfect. So sweet, so cute.”

Farago later added, “I always had a thought that the girl was going to look exactly like me and the boy was going to look like you and Arlo,” she shared. “They didn’t. Right when they both came out, she looked like Arlo when Arlo was a baby and he looked like me. They both have really curly hair.”

A few weeks after getting engaged in 2023, Farago spoke out about her plans to start a family with Sullivan, who came out as a transgender man in 2019. “We have everything planned out,” Farago shared on an episode of the Sofia With an F podcast. “We’re probably going to try and get the eggs this summer. We need to get his eggs and mine and put them in a dish and fertilize them.” The couple always planned to have twins and that ended up coming true when Farago was ready to carry.

In March 2024, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram announcing that Farago was pregnant. The post included photos of Farago and Sullivan from their childhoods, their IVF journey, and a positive pregnancy test. In their joint post, the couple wrote, “We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!”

Four months later, Farago and Sullivan threw a gender reveal party, where they excitedly announced that they were expecting a baby boy and a baby girl. “So I know I didn’t gather you all around just to hear how much I love this woman. I know you’re really here because you want to know what babies are we having,” Sullivan said during the gender reveal. “So, we are so happy to announce that we are welcoming a son and a daughter.”

Although Farago and Sullivan’s pregnancy journey has been exciting, it hasn’t been an easy one. On Oct. 25, Farago shared an Instagram post detailing how an ultrasound led her having to stay in the hospital for a couple days due to a health scare. In the caption of post, she wrote, “Went in for our regular weekly ultrasound & ended up spending the last few days in the hospital mentally preparing for an emergency c section😅 Twins almost made a surprise appearance, all while we were organizing a huge move (finally) into the house I’ve been renovating for two years! but we’re back home now☺️ babies are doing good, I’m doing great. Hopefully can keep them cooking for 10 more days (36 weeks)🙏🏽🤞🏾 & moving into the new house next week now instead! 💕 all updates on my snap!🤍”

It seems like everything Farago and Sullivan went through during their pregnancy journey was all worth it in the end as they’re now parents to two little bundles of joy! I, for one, couldn’t be happier for them.