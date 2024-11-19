FLO Announced A Ton Of Tour Dates For 2025 — Here’s When Tix Go On Sale

Stop what you are doing right now! British R&B girl group FLO announced on Nov. 19 that they are going on tour In North America. In the caption of an Instagram post announcing the tour, the group wrote, “ahhhh North America we’re coming on tour and it is our biggest one yet!!!! we can’t wait to meet so many of you next year.”

The Access All Areas tour will mark FLO’s second time on the road, having just opened for Kehlani on her CRASH Tour. The announcement also comes a few days after the ladies released their debut studio album of the same name. With fans still bumping their favorite jams from the new album, this tour is definitely something to look forward to. What makes it even more special is that this will be the group’s first time having a North American leg as part of their tour. How sweet is that?

In even better news, the ticket sales for this tour start *very* soon. The pre-sale for tickets begins on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time and ends at 8 a.m. local time on Nov. 22. The general sale tickets begin on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. For those who want to have first access (trust me, I know you do), you can sign up here to secure your tickets for your desired show.

FLO’s North America Access All Areas Tour starts on Apr. 5 in Austin, Texas. The group will also make stops in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia.

Apr. 9 – Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX

April 11 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

Apr. 12 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

Apr. 15 – Revolution Live – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Apr. 16 – The RITZ Ybor – Tampa, FL

Apr. 18 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

Apr. 19 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

Apr. 22 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

Apr. 23 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

Apr. 25 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

Apr. 26 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

Apr. 28 – Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

Apr. 29 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

May 1 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

May 3 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

May 4 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

May 6 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

May 8 – Summit – Denver, CO

May 10 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

May 11 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

May 12 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

May 15 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

May 16 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

May 18 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

May 20 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

May 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

If you see your city on the list, make sure to go see these amazing ladies sing their hearts out!