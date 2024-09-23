Students Can Now Get Espresso From ‘The Economist’ For Free

If you’re like most students, life can feel like a constant juggling act — between classes, extracurriculars, trying to have a social life, and squeezing in some sleep, keeping up with global news might feel like an impossible extra task. But what if you could do it in just a few minutes a day?

That’s where Espresso, from our friends at The Economist, comes in. This app is your quick, yet rich, daily shot of the world’s most important business, economic, political, and cultural news — all curated by the editors of The Economist themselves. Whether you’re trying to sound smarter in class discussions, want to stay in the loop with what’s happening around the globe, or are just curious about life beyond your campus bubble, Espresso has got your back.

Oh, and did we mention it’s totally free for students? If you’re enrolled in an accredited high school or college (ages 16+), you can get full access to the Espresso app without paying a dime. So, whether you’re cramming for finals or just grabbing a quick coffee, make Espresso your go-to for staying informed with global insights in record time.

What Exactly Is Espresso?

Espresso is a daily briefing designed to get you up to speed on what’s happening in the world, fast. Each morning, the app serves up a concise summary of the day’s most important stories, so you can get the scoop on global news without having to scroll endlessly through headlines. Think of it as the perfect complement to your morning coffee — both give you that quick boost to start your day.

What You Get with Espresso

It’s not just about reading the news — it’s about understanding it. The folks at The Economist want to make sure you’re not just absorbing info but actually feeling more informed and ready to take on the day. Here’s what you’ll find in the app:

Concise News Summaries : Get the lowdown on what’s happening around the world in just a few minutes — from political changes to economic shifts, and everything in between.

: Get the lowdown on what’s happening around the world in just a few minutes — from political changes to economic shifts, and everything in between. Longer Reads, Handpicked for You : Want to dive deeper? Espresso gives you personalized recommendations of longer articles from The Economist, based on what interests you the most.

: Want to dive deeper? Espresso gives you personalized recommendations of longer articles from The Economist, based on what interests you the most. The Intelligence Podcast : If podcasts are more your thing, Espresso has you covered with The Intelligence — a daily podcast that breaks down the world’s biggest stories with thoughtful commentary.

: If podcasts are more your thing, Espresso has you covered with The Intelligence — a daily podcast that breaks down the world’s biggest stories with thoughtful commentary. Audio Versions : No time to read? No worries. Espresso offers audio versions of the top stories so you can listen while you’re commuting, working out, or making breakfast.

: No time to read? No worries. Espresso offers audio versions of the top stories so you can listen while you’re commuting, working out, or making breakfast. Charts, Quotes, and Quizzes: For a more interactive experience, Espresso includes cool visual data like charts and graphs, quotes from notable figures, and fun quizzes to test your knowledge of current events.

Why You Should Care

Let’s be real — keeping up with world events can feel overwhelming, but it’s more important now than ever. Whether you’re majoring in political science, business, economics, or even creative arts, having a handle on global trends will not only help you in your classes, but it’ll also prepare you for life after graduation. Imagine walking into class, or even a job interview, already in the know on major global issues — it’s a total power move.

Plus, we get it — you’re busy! No one has time to scroll through news feeds for hours. That’s why Espresso is designed to fit into your schedule and give you the info you need in just a few minutes. It’s all about helping you expand your understanding of the world, without making you feel like you need to spend hours doing it.

Did We Mention It’s Free for Students?

Yes, you heard that right. If you’re currently enrolled in an accredited high school (ages 16+) or college, you can access Espresso for free. That means all the news, podcasts, and personalized articles are available at no cost. Whether you’re prepping for a debate, working on a paper, or just want to be more informed, Espresso is a priceless tool you won’t have to pay for.

Signing up is super easy. You can access Espresso on both iPhone and Android, or just click here to sign up. In just a few clicks, you’ll have access to everything Espresso has to offer.