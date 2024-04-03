Elle Darlington knew that being a singer was her calling ever since the age of four. Inspired by the voices of Beyoncé, Brandy, and Mariah Carey, Darlington’s talent and catchy tunes are impossible to ignore. If you’re looking for a new “It Girl” to add to your powerhouse playlist, it’s time you get to know Darlington a bit more.

Darlington is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Prestatyn, Wales who’s no stranger to covering hit songs on TikTok. “I love to sing a good kind of power ballad,” she says in an exclusive interview with Her Campus. “I feel like that’s my little special talent that I can do it. I love a song that starts low and then builds up.”

Similar to many others, Darlington spent a lot of time on TikTok in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But she wasn’t making whipped coffee like most people. Instead, she was growing an online audience by sharing videos of herself covering songs that showcased her talent. “When I started, it was very fresh. There weren’t many people posting covers,” she says. “It wasn’t like how it is now where most artists are discovered on TikTok. I was just doing what I felt like doing when I was home.”

Darlington’s current relationship with the app is a bit different, as she’s been utilizing her platform to promote her own music while still sharing her usual content. A well-known artist even commented on one of her posts, which was a big “I made it” moment for Darlington. “I just recently made a TikTok for my song ‘Hiatus’,” she says, “The caption was, ‘I want a song that’s like if Tate McRae and Ari had a baby’ and Tate liked it. I was like ‘Yeah, she knows what’s up!’”

If you couldn’t already tell by her music, Darlington is fully here for the pop music resurgence. She even credits singers like McRae for helping her in her music journey. “I was obsessed with Tate McRae’s latest album Think Later,” she says. “I’m also obsessed with Tyla. The fashion, the voice, the visuals. It’s giving 90s.” I couldn’t agree more.

In terms of her own music, it’s clear that Darlington has a talent for storytelling. However, it can be hard at times for Darlington to write about certain situations. “I’ve definitely been in a couple of songwriting sessions where it’s been just slightly too heavy for me to write,” she says. “But when you’re writing a song, sometimes it can be like therapy, and can help you realize those [fresh] feelings.”

Her single “Hiatus” is a song you’ll want to play at your next pregame or when you’re out with friends driving with the windows down. Darlington loves the song because it shows a different side of her. “The second verse gets a little sassy,” she says. “That was a different side of me, and it was something I wanted to get right. I wanted it to be a good balance of sass but also not bashing the person.”

Darlington has a lot in store for her career and she’s excited to share what she has planned with her fans. “I’ve been writing music for two years. I have a lot of songs ready to go that I’m just so excited,” she says. Listeners can expect new music and some live performances from Darlington very very soon. And, it’s looking like people might be able to see Darlington IRL soon. “A lot of live stuff too,” she shared. “Maybe some support things this summer,” she hinted.

As for what’s next for Darlington, the future is looking pretty bright. The singer has big plans for her career and after watching singer RAYE, Darlington knows exactly what she wants to achieve next: “After watching her performance, I was like, ‘I can’t wait for my BRITs performance!’”