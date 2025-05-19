Sheerios, this one’s for you. On May 15, Ed Sheeran took Vanity Fair’s hilarious lie detector test. Sheeran talked about all things, from Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s wedding and his songwriting process to Harry Styles’s penis. (Yes, you read that right.) During the interview, Sheeran dropped more Harry Styles lore (which, BTW, is 10 years old) and confirmed once again that Harry Styles does not have a small penis. Got it.

For some context, Sheeran wrote One Direction’s song “Little Things” from their 2012 album, Take Me Home, so their friendship has stood the test of time. In an interview with New Zealand’s The Edge radio station in 2015, Sheeran randomly picked a piece of paper from a bowl, revealing a question. It said: “Was ‘Little Things’ written about One Direction’s little things?” Sheeran replied, “[Harry] definitely hasn’t got a little thing, so no, I did not write ‘Little Things’ about little things.” Do with that information what you will.

And now, Styles is again the topic of conversation in this lie detector test. First, in the interview, they show a picture of Styles, asking if Sheeran would take his advice. “Yeah,” replied Sheeran. “Depends what sort of advice.” When asked the worst advice Styles ever gave him, Sheeran answered, “Well, we’re both British, and so we both have quite a sort of dirty sense of humor. So probably something filthy.” When asked for examples, he replied, “You’re gonna have to use your imagination.”

The interviewer then posed the question: “You once said that Harry Styles definitely ‘hasn’t got a little thing.’ Can you tell us what you meant by that?” Sheeran then answered (straight to the point, may I add), “I was talking about his penis.” And what would you know? The polygraph came back truthful.

The interviewer also showed a picture of Benny Blanco, someone Sheeran has collaborated with many times in the past. “Be honest, have you been invited to his wedding yet?” asked the interviewer. “Mhm,” replied Sheeran, adding that Blanco also attended his very own wedding. Sounds like we can expect an appearance from Sheeran at Gomez and Blanco’s wedding in the very near future.

Leave it to Sheeran to casually confirm wedding invites and drop NSFW 1D throwbacks — all while hooked to a lie detector.