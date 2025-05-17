12 Easy-To-Read Fantasy Books To Add To Your TBR

Besties, finals season has finally come to an end, and it’s officially summer. Now, you can finally read all of those fantasy books that sat untouched on your desk during the chaos of the school year (yes, the ones you swore you’d have time to read). What better way to unwind than by diving into a magical world far away from the campus life of college? After all, who doesn’t want an escape from dining hall food, group projects, and restless 8 a.m. classes?
Let’s be honest, the fantasy genre can seem a little overwhelming at first. Between the intense world-building, unfamiliar creatures, and lore-heavy plots, it’s easy to feel like you need a map and glossary just to get through chapter one. But the magical genre doesn’t have to be overwhelming. When done right, it can transport you to a world so immersive that you forget to check your phone (yes, really). It’s the perfect way to enter the summer and escape from your typical hectic routine.
Whether you’re curled up on a rainy day, lounging by the pool, or tanning on the beach, an easy-to-read fantasy book is the key to the perfect day. If you’re looking for stories surrounding brave heroines, forbidden romances, ancient curses, and *just* the right amount of drama, look no further.
Here are some books that are the perfect introduction to the fantasy genre. These 12 easy-to-read novels are perfect for beginners that want to be fully immersed in a kingdom-filled world. If you’re looking for witches, fairies, elves, magic, and more, I’ve got the reads for you. Happy reading!
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Thorns and Roses is the perfect introductory fantasy read for lovers of romance. This is the first book in the ACOTAR series, following huntress Feyre who, after killing a wolf in the woods, is taken to a magical land. Feyre discovers the beautiful, dangerous world of Fae while also falling for the faerie Tamlin.
- Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
Six of Crows is the first book in a duology. The novel follows a group of six dangerous outcasts in Ketterdam as they attempt an impossible heist that challenges their skills and bonds.
- Twilight by Stephenie Meyer
Of course, no list of beginner fantasy reads would be complete without Twilight. Twilight is the first book in the series, following Bella Swan who begins to fall in love with vampire Edward Cullen, becoming immersed in his world of supernatural secrets and forbidden love.
- The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
The Cruel Prince is the first in a series. The novel follows mortal Jude, thrust into the treacherous politics and struggles of the Faerie realm. She finds herself tangled in another world while trying to win a place in the High Court of Faerie.
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
If you’re a lover of history, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is the perfect read. Set in France in 1714, Addie LaRue makes a Faustian bargain to live forever and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
- The Night Circus by Erin MorgensterN
The Night Circus tells the story of two young magicians, Celia and Marco, who are bound in a magical competition inside a traveling circus that only opens at night.
- Caravel by Stephanie Garber
Caravel follows two sisters, Scarlett and Donatella, who run away to attend Caravel, a blend of a performance and game. When Donatella is kidnapped, Scarlett must unravel clues to save her sister before the game ends.
- Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin
Serpent & Dove is a witchy enemies-to-lovers, following a binded marriage between Lou, a witch in hiding, and Reid, a witch hunter.
- Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
Once Upon a Broken Heart is the perfect read for romance lovers. Set in the same universe as Caravel, the romantic fairytale follows Evangeline, a girl who makes a dangerous deal with the Prince of Hearts to stop the boy she loves from marrying someone else.
- The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
If you’re looking for a warm and cozy fantasy, this is the one for you. The House in the Cerulean Sea follows Linus, a government caseworker who is sent to evaluate an orphanage of magical children.
- These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan
These Hollow Vows follows Brie, a girl who infiltrates the dangerous world of Fae to save her sister. This book is perfect for anyone who has a taste for love triangles and drama.
- An Enchantment of Ravens by Margaret Rogerson
An Enchantment of Ravens follows Isobel, a mortal portrait artist who captures something forbidden in the eyes of a powerful fae prince. She’s swept into the fae world as a result, facing danger, romance, and eerie magic.