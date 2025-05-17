12 Easy-To-Read Fantasy Books To Add To Your TBR

Besties, finals season has finally come to an end, and it’s officially summer. Now, you can finally read all of those fantasy books that sat untouched on your desk during the chaos of the school year (yes, the ones you swore you’d have time to read). What better way to unwind than by diving into a magical world far away from the campus life of college? After all, who doesn’t want an escape from dining hall food, group projects, and restless 8 a.m. classes?

Let’s be honest, the fantasy genre can seem a little overwhelming at first. Between the intense world-building, unfamiliar creatures, and lore-heavy plots, it’s easy to feel like you need a map and glossary just to get through chapter one. But the magical genre doesn’t have to be overwhelming. When done right, it can transport you to a world so immersive that you forget to check your phone (yes, really). It’s the perfect way to enter the summer and escape from your typical hectic routine.

Whether you’re curled up on a rainy day, lounging by the pool, or tanning on the beach, an easy-to-read fantasy book is the key to the perfect day. If you’re looking for stories surrounding brave heroines, forbidden romances, ancient curses, and *just* the right amount of drama, look no further.

Here are some books that are the perfect introduction to the fantasy genre. These 12 easy-to-read novels are perfect for beginners that want to be fully immersed in a kingdom-filled world. If you’re looking for witches, fairies, elves, magic, and more, I’ve got the reads for you. Happy reading!