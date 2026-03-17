It’s been brutal out here without a new album release from Olivia Rodrigo. It’s been about two years since Rodrigo has released any new music from her discography — not including live versions or covers — and it looks like she might just be gearing up for a long-awaited OR3 album announcement. The GUTS era came to a close after Rodrigo wrapped her world tour in October 2024, and fans are ready for what’s next. So, when will OR3 drop?

It wouldn’t be unlike Rodrigo to hint at an album release in a way that always keeps fans guessing. There have been many theories about a potential OR3 release in April, and I have to admit, they’re incredibly convincing.

Speculation recently intensified during Paris Fashion Week this March, where one bold interviewer at the Chloé show asked Rodrigo about one thing we’ve all been wondering: what the title of her third album is. “Oh, you think I’m gonna give that away right now?” she teased. “No, no, no. I’m keeping that close to the chest.” If Rodrigo announced the title of her album, she’d undoubtedly steal the show. Naturally, after this reply, fans wondered if her answer had an Easter egg within itself. Theories flooded social media, dissecting her answer for possible clues. Titles like Love, Heart, and even Ribs quickly emerged as possible thematic hints.

Aside from the Paris Fashion Week clip, fans are convinced Rodrigo’s been dropping multiple hints for her next album. Livies, it looks like something is coming, and it’s coming soon. Here are eight theories that have fully made me a believer that OR3 is coming soon.