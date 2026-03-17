It’s been brutal out here without a new album release from Olivia Rodrigo. It’s been about two years since Rodrigo has released any new music from her discography — not including live versions or covers — and it looks like she might just be gearing up for a long-awaited OR3 album announcement. The GUTS era came to a close after Rodrigo wrapped her world tour in October 2024, and fans are ready for what’s next. So, when will OR3 drop?
It wouldn’t be unlike Rodrigo to hint at an album release in a way that always keeps fans guessing. There have been many theories about a potential OR3 release in April, and I have to admit, they’re incredibly convincing.
Speculation recently intensified during Paris Fashion Week this March, where one bold interviewer at the Chloé show asked Rodrigo about one thing we’ve all been wondering: what the title of her third album is. “Oh, you think I’m gonna give that away right now?” she teased. “No, no, no. I’m keeping that close to the chest.” If Rodrigo announced the title of her album, she’d undoubtedly steal the show. Naturally, after this reply, fans wondered if her answer had an Easter egg within itself. Theories flooded social media, dissecting her answer for possible clues. Titles like Love, Heart, and even Ribs quickly emerged as possible thematic hints.
Aside from the Paris Fashion Week clip, fans are convinced Rodrigo’s been dropping multiple hints for her next album. Livies, it looks like something is coming, and it’s coming soon. Here are eight theories that have fully made me a believer that OR3 is coming soon.
- 2026 will be a “busy year”
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It seems like in 2025, Rodrigo was planting the seeds for a 2026 release. In an October 2025 interview with Nylon, Rodrigo said, “I won’t say too much, but I think 2026 is going to be a busy year for me. I’ve been having a lot of fun dreaming things up.”
- “Finishing records”
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Dan Nigro, Rodrigo’s music producer, posted a photo of him and Rodrigo on Instagram back on Feb. 24 with the caption, “Finishing records…” So, yeah, it seems like OR3 is finished. Rodrigo even commented, “The palpable stress in this photo hahahha.” To be a fly on the wall in this picture.
- Her own wall
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We’ve all had our fingers crossed for a Rodrigo announcement, but this clue seemed to solidify it all. On March 13, fans spotted a purple wall with a giant “OR” in LA. The mural has even since been repainted to a baby pink with the logo. Rodrigo’s “OR” murals are even popping up worldwide, spotted in locations including Berlin, Sydney, and Bangkok.
- New logo
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Did I forget to mention that the giant purple wall also debuted a new logo? Rodrigo’s new “OR” font is swirly, with what appears to be a heart in the center of the R. Maybe a more whimsical vibe awaits in the third album?
- Website revamp
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Rodrigo’s website has also begun using the same swirly font as the new “OR” logo. In fact, the website has become an increasingly lighter shade of purple. If it follows the same pattern as the mural, we can anticipate it becoming a light pink.
- “Olivia is coming”
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I don’t know what solidifies her return more than @livieshq itself posting the painting of the purple wall with the hashtag #OliviaIsComing. I don’t think we’re clowning anymore.
- April locket
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A fan in London spotted a pink, heart-shaped lock (does this mean OR3 is leaving purple behind?) with the new logo on it and “April” in the same font. Could this also mean that the album’s name is LOCK? Only time will tell.
- Pink dress
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Rodrigo stunned at Vanity Fair’s 2026 Oscars after party, and what was she wearing? A gorgeous baby pink dress. @Livieshq captioned their Instagram post, “Don’t ask us the color of anything,” seemingly confirming OR3 as a light pink album.