Drake Referenced An Iconic Rihanna Line On His New Single, “Which One”

Drake is back with a new single, teaming up with UK rapper Central Cee on a track that blends island-inspired production with self-referential lyrics. The Toronto-born rapper is no stranger to weaving cultural references and personal history into his lyrics, and his latest single, “Which One,” is no exception. Fans were quick to pick up on a nod to another former musical collaborator, Rihanna, with Drake quoting one of her most iconic lines from their song, “Work.” Whether it’s a subtle tribute or reveals a deeper message, the reference has listeners wondering and replying to catch every layered meaning.

From memorable music collabs to public appearances, Drake and Rihanna have a long history together. Their hot-and-cold dynamic began in 2005, after meeting in Toronto during Rihanna’s “Pon De Replay” music video shoot. In the years following, the two expressed both support and disdain for one another. Although having worked together just two years prior on “Work,” a sultry, hypnotic track off of her eighth studio album, ANTI, Rihanna had some things to say in her 2018 Vogue interview about the rapper.

When asked about the current state of her friendship with Drake, she expressed, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” The most recent instance of Drake publicly mentioning Rihanna was in 2023 on his album For All The Dogs. Tracks like “Fear of Heights,” “Virginia Beach,” and “Another Late Night” comment on topics like Rihanna’s home country of Barbados, her 2016 album title, and her ongoing relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky. With their history in mind, it makes sense that this lyrical callback on “Which One” has fans looking deeper.

In Drake’s third verse, he raps, “You need to throw that ting inna reverse / The work, work, work, work, work / Yeah, work, work, work, work, work.” Known for her deeply-rhythmic musical deliveries and dance moves — often rooted in Caribbean beats that nod to her Barbadian heritage — Drake may be adding an extra layer of nuance to this track with its smooth, island-inspired sound. The island accent he uses in the first line may also reference her Caribbean roots and frequent incorporation of whining within her performances.

Drake’s last collaboration with Central Cee was back in 2023 during an “On The Radar Freestyle,” gaining popularity for its catchy flow and striking lyrics. Their newest song continues with themes of attraction, indecision, and power dynamics within relationships. “Which One” debuted on the second episode of Drake’s Iceman livestream series. While there’s no official release schedule for these streams at this time, Drake is taking this opportunity to premiere new music and hint at an upcoming Iceman album.