The Actor Who Played President Snow Died & ‘Hunger Games’ Fans Are Heartbroken

In case you haven’t heard, Donald Sutherland, the legendary actor who played President Cornelius Snow in The Hunger Games film franchise, passed away on June 20.

His son, Kiefer Sutherland, announced the news in a heartbreaking post on X/Twitter.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film,” Kiefer wrote. “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Sutherland had a longstanding career in the entertainment industry well before he landed the role of President Snow, but Hunger Games fans are mourning the loss of such a well-known fixture from the original movies.

In 2023, Lionsgate released an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ prequel book, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The story centered around a young Cornelius Snow, as portrayed by Tom Blyth. Though Sutherland didn’t act in the 2023 film, his legacy as the charter shone through and was subsequently passed onto Blyth.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was met with so much praise by fans that Collins’ announced a second Hunger Games prequel book and movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, which will seemingly follow Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor and fellow Hunger Games winner, Haymitch Abernathy. After the new adaptation was announced, fans speculated that Sutherland could make his return to the franchise to reprise his role as President Snow.

However, with Sutherland’s passing, it’s uncertain which actor will next join the franchise and give their rendition of such an iconic character. Sutherland’s son, Kiefer, could follow in his father’s footsteps and portray President Snow in Sunrise On The Reaping, but the project is far too early in production for any solid casting decisions to be made.

Blyth also could return for the second prequel, but it’s unlikely he will due to his extremely young age. Nonetheless, whichever actor steps into President Snow’s shoes in Sunrise On The Reaping has a lot to live up to.

In the wake of Sutherland’s death, Hunger Games fans are heartbroken but are honoring the actor’s legacy within the franchise on X.

rest in peace to donald sutherland who was famously known for portraying president snow in the hunger games. here he spoke about the importance of the series especially for young people when it came to its political themes 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ey37NdkROx — bradley (@bradleyberdecia) June 20, 2024

heartbreaking to hear that donald sutherland passed away. we’ve all seen his interviews at this point, the meaningful parts of which are glossed over through the hype of this franchise he iconically played the villain in. i hope we can all be better for it.pic.twitter.com/7iOvQyfd2b — m 🍂 on strike for 🇵🇸 (@blakeverdeen) June 20, 2024

Our hearts are heavy as we have learned of the passing of Donald Sutherland, our phenomenal President Snow. He was an amazing talent who did what he was born to do. We raise a 3-finger salute to his memory and our thoughts and love are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MB1WCWMPVh — DownWithTheCapitol (@HungerGamesDWTC) June 20, 2024

donald sutherland portrayed president snow, the best villain in a utopian ya series and i will forever be grateful. pic.twitter.com/V0bi8XRlAK — naz (@mystiquejlaw) June 20, 2024

Rest in peace, Donald. No one could have been President Snow. You’re a legend pic.twitter.com/h2vjLvBgQb — rach (@peetasmeadow) June 20, 2024

Donald Sutherland had many, many iconic roles long before I was even born but I just want to say I don’t think anyone could have ever played President Snow better than he did – terrifying, charming, pathetic, and brilliant. pic.twitter.com/tpsoFRhGlK — Danielle Froom 🏳️‍🌈 (@DawFfraw) June 20, 2024

Raise your three-finger salute to President Snow and Sutherland… one of the best franchise villains we’ve ever known.