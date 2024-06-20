Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Donald Sutherland as President Snow in \'The Hunger Games\'
The Actor Who Played President Snow Died & ‘Hunger Games’ Fans Are Heartbroken

McKinley Franklin

In case you haven’t heard, Donald Sutherland, the legendary actor who played President Cornelius Snow in The Hunger Games film franchise, passed away on June 20.

His son, Kiefer Sutherland, announced the news in a heartbreaking post on X/Twitter.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film,” Kiefer wrote. “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Sutherland had a longstanding career in the entertainment industry well before he landed the role of President Snow, but Hunger Games fans are mourning the loss of such a well-known fixture from the original movies.

In 2023, Lionsgate released an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ prequel book, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The story centered around a young Cornelius Snow, as portrayed by Tom Blyth. Though Sutherland didn’t act in the 2023 film, his legacy as the charter shone through and was subsequently passed onto Blyth. 

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was met with so much praise by fans that Collins’ announced a second Hunger Games prequel book and movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, which will seemingly follow Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor and fellow Hunger Games winner, Haymitch Abernathy. After the new adaptation was announced, fans speculated that Sutherland could make his return to the franchise to reprise his role as President Snow.

However, with Sutherland’s passing, it’s uncertain which actor will next join the franchise and give their rendition of such an iconic character. Sutherland’s son, Kiefer, could follow in his father’s footsteps and portray President Snow in Sunrise On The Reaping, but the project is far too early in production for any solid casting decisions to be made. 

Blyth also could return for the second prequel, but it’s unlikely he will due to his extremely young age. Nonetheless, whichever actor steps into President Snow’s shoes in Sunrise On The Reaping has a lot to live up to.

In the wake of Sutherland’s death, Hunger Games fans are heartbroken but are honoring the actor’s legacy within the franchise on X. 

Raise your three-finger salute to President Snow and Sutherland… one of the best franchise villains we’ve ever known.

McKinley Franklin is a writer and recent college graduate from East Carolina University. She was Her Campus' fall 2022 entertainment and culture intern and is a current national writer. McKinley specializes in entertainment coverage, though her favorite niche of the industry is reality television.