A Disney Channel Mount Rushmore is going viral on social media… and the internet is pissed. Not just because of the use of generative AI, or the fact that it just looks kind of bad (again, it’s generative AI), but also because it leaves out some major Disney Channel legends. And if there’s one thing to know about Disney kids, it’s that they do not play when it comes to their childhood idols.

If you’re still confused, no — the Disney Channel Mount Rushmore isn’t a real mountain. (Though, I wish it was.) It was actually a social post shared by COMPLEX, which seemingly used generative AI to create an alternate version of the landmark featuring Raven-Symoné, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya, captioned, “Is this the Disney Channel Mount Rushmore? 👀”

In true internet fashion, what started out as a nostalgic, shareable post quickly turned into some major internet discourse. And honestly? I can’t blame ’em. I’m pissed, too.

Under the now-viral post, fans have been voicing their opinions on who should’ve been included, and who should’ve been swapped out. “The disrespect to Hilary Duff and Christy Carson Romano is unworldly. Selena Gomez and Zendaya did not put in as much work as those two on an off day,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Selena and Zendaya are iffy picks… Zendaya was on Shake It Up and KC Undercover but i wouldn’t put her on there since those shows are receptivity young compared to the other ones. Hillary Duff, Demi Lovato, or even Debby Ryan would’ve been better picks…”

And look, I’m not one to actively engage in internet discourse, but I have some thoughts, too. Where is Hilary Duff? Ashley Tisdale? BRITNEY SPEARS? And let us not forget Brenda Song!

y’all definitely need to replace zendaya with ashley tisdale. stop sleeping on her https://t.co/BvshzgIrc4 pic.twitter.com/BGDY7BmULW — dany starlight✨ (@danyzstarlight) April 18, 2025

I would replace Zendaya and Selena with Hilary and Brenda song https://t.co/MgRBZ9bKVa pic.twitter.com/rruaDgJBVw — Reggie (@reginal92157107) April 18, 2025

If we’re talking OG then the blueprints were Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera. pic.twitter.com/clDwtrye8M — wuwu (@wuwufo) April 18, 2025

Where the fuck is Hilary Duff? And where the fuck is Shia LaBeouf? And what about jet Jackson? And what about the Sprouse Twins? — VZA. (@VZA_94) April 18, 2025

Disney Channel Mt. Rushmore?

Gen 1: Raven, Hillary duff, brenda song, miley Gen 2: selena, demi, bridget mendler, debby ryan Gen 3: ross lynch, zendaya, china anne, dove cameron — Rocky🦋 (@femaleflacko_) April 18, 2025

The one thing we can all agree on? Miley deserves to be there. Period!