These days, it can feel fraught to identify with a certain political party. If you feel that way, then perhaps you think you don’t really align with being a Democrat or a Republican. And if that’s the case, you might think you can just check the “Independent” box when registering to vote — simple enough, right? Maybe, but maybe not.

The terms “independent” and “unaffiliated” are often used interchangeably when people are explaining their political alignment, but their meanings can vary depending on the context and where a voter lives or is registered. One can describe a person’s personal political identity, while the other often refers to a voter’s registration status.

The difference is especially important during primary elections, when state laws and party rules determine which primary ballots voters can access. But with voter registration deadlines, ballot requests, and early voting openings quickly approaching for the general midterms, it’s helpful to know which category you may fall under.

For college voters, these distinctions are even more confusing. If you’re registering to vote for the first time or need to update your address after moving to school, you may not know what your state’s terminology means or how your party selection affects your voting options.

Understanding these labels can also help you make sense of your ballot, avoid confusion at the polls, and feel more confident during the voting process, even if you don’t identify with either major political party. So, whether you identify as an independent voter or just don’t want to register with a political party, here’s what you should know before heading to the polls.

What’s the difference between independent and unaffiliated voters?

Like most voting rules, it’s a little complicated. The general rule of thumb is that independent often describes the Independent political identity, while unaffiliated is used to describe a voter who is registered without a political party. However, these aren’t universal definitions, as some states also use “independent” to describe voters unenrolled in a party. Or, for example, the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth calls voters who don’t enroll in a political party “unenrolled.”

Ultimately, being politically independent and registering without a party affiliation aren’t necessarily the same thing. Someone can identify as independent while registering with a political party, or register without an affiliation while consistently supporting candidates from one party or another. The terminology and what it indicates depend on where you’re registered. The best way to know how your status is labeled is to check your status online with your local election office.

What should you do before Election Day?

So, how do you know which category you fall into, and how does that change your Election Day experience?

Start by checking your voter registration through your state’s election website. The U.S. Department of Justice’s state election resources provide links to election offices across the country, where you can find information about your registration status and your state’s voting requirements.

To feel fully prepared going into Election Day, confirm your registration is active and your address is correct, check your state’s official election website for voting protocol, and review a sample ballot to know which candidates and issues you’re voting for ahead of time.

Although party affiliation often affects voters’ ability to vote in certain primary races, voters can generally choose among the candidates on their general election ballot regardless of party affiliation. So, even though it’s helpful to be up to speed, don’t panic if you are “unaffiliated” with plans to vote for a certain party next month. Whether you’re registered as independent, unaffiliated, or with a different political party, understanding your state’s rules can help you feel more prepared to cast your vote.