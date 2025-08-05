Whether it’s her latest TikTok or her capsule collection with Aeropostale, Demetra Dias is intentional with everything she creates. “When designing the collection with Aeropostale, my biggest priority was making sure that my audience was able to relate to what I’m putting out, something that’s genuine to what my content’s like. I promote a lot of comfy loungewear, and I love to just chill and not be too over-the-top,” Dias says in an exclusive interview with Her Campus.

Dias’s capsule collection is made up of 57 pieces, including denim, comfy sets, tank tops, and more. The collection is on-brand for her, fitting right in with the outfits she showcases in her viral “fit check” TikToks. She especially loves the Super Low Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jean ($41). “I’d style it with a black top, something simple because I feel like the jeans are the moment. They make the outfit,” she says. For a comfier look, Dias says the matching Floral Pullover Hoodie ($33) and Floral Wide Leg Sweatpants ($30) are where it’s at. “I’ve been wearing [the set] every single day since the collection launched,” she admits.

Dias’s laidback style consists of simple tops, jeans, and athleisure, perfectly blending cute and comfy. As fall quickly approaches, she shares the trends that she’s predicting and looks that she can’t wait to try out. “Trends are always changing, since microtrends are so popular, but I really like polka dots right now. I feel like I’m seeing them everywhere. I also love bits of red, and red polka dots.”

Dias may have only just recently graduated high school, but she’s already built a social media empire. At 4.5 million followers and 462.5 million likes on TikTok, it’s safe to say that Dias knows what she’s doing when it comes to social media. But still, juggling school, life, and content creation is no simple feat. “I feel like I’m running around a lot, but with social media, I want to be my most authentic self. If I’m struggling with my schoolwork or I’m super busy and stressed out, it helps to share my experiences with my followers and tell them.”

Dias shares numerous aspects of her life with her followers, from fashion recommendations to hangouts with friends, and most recently, her workout routines and healthy recipes. With such a frequent posting schedule, Dias admits that it’s taken time to adapt. “It’s definitely taken some getting used to to build a structured routine, since I try to post every day. Filming my whole life is kind of hard,” she says. Though, she makes it work by managing her time and making the most of opportunities for content in her daily life. “I schedule it out where I have my personal time, which is usually my gym time. Also, if I’m out with friends, I can make a TikTok out of it, so it’s like I’m doing both at the same time.”

At this point, Dias has gotten TikTok success down to a science, and she has some advice for aspiring young content creators. “Be yourself. No one wants to see a copy and paste of the exact same things. Also, consistency is key. You have to show up and keep going. Even if you think it doesn’t matter, posting something will definitely help the algorithm notice you.”

The following responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What is your most controversial fashion opinion?

I feel like you should wear whatever you want, whatever makes you feel confident, so I’m not one to judge others for what they wear. But personally, I’m not a big fan of capris or jorts on me. Everytime I see them on someone else, they’re so cute, but not for me.

What made you commit to the College of Charleston? What did you like about the school?

Charleston is by the beach and I love the beach so much. I also like that it’s in a city. It’s not a huge city, but it’s still a city where stuff’s happening and there’s access to good food and people.

What are you looking forward to most as you start college?

Meeting new people. I’m excited to be uncomfortable. I want to learn new things, and being in an environment with new people, there’s so much growth that can happen. It’s scary, but it’s exciting.

Whats Your Perfect First Day Of College Fit?

The pink workout set from the Aeropostale collection. I feel like it’s the perfect mix where it’s not too hardcore of a gym outfit, but it’s a casual walking outfit. I love when everything matches, so probably a pink bag and a pink hair clip, too.