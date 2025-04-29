What Defunding CASA/GAL Could Mean For Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority Members

On April 22, the U.S. Department of Justice issued over 360 termination notices of federal funding, impacting organizations across the nation, many of which provide support to vulnerable populations, including children, abuse survivors, and marginalized communities. Among the organizations affected is the National CASA/GAL Association for Children, which lost its federal funding despite nearly thirty years of work advocating for neglected and abused children through court-appointed volunteers.

CASA/GAL is a national child advocacy organization that provides court-appointed advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. According to a press release, CASA/GAL said that the government notices claim that CASA’s grants are being terminated because they “no longer effectuate the program goals or agency priorities,” which includes “protecting American children.”

With CASA/GAL’s main goal being to protect children across the country involved in abuse and neglect proceedings, they have announced their firm disapproval of the DOJ’s decision to cut their funding.

Kappa Alpha Theta, a sorority with a longstanding partnership with National CASA/GAL, has been instrumental in supporting the organization’s mission through fundraising, advocacy, and volunteer efforts. The sorority’s members have expressed concern over the possible impact that the Trump administration’s cuts on funding for their philanthropy could have on CASA/GAL programs, which play a crucial role in advocating for abused and neglected children in courts.

A TikTok by @pipercassidyphillips addressing the Trump administration’s decision to cut CASA’s funding went viral on April 26, and users have flooded the comments with outrage, personal stories, and demands for change. “CASA does incredible work and this is just one example of many where the Trump administration is ruining programs that support the neediest children. It’s time for all of us to stand up and fight these ridiculous cuts,” one user wrote. Another user commented, “I worked for CASA very recently and I can’t tell you how much this broke my heart I sobbed yesterday. These kids go through so much already.”

Members of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority have also not been shy in sharing their opinions under the video as well. “As a former theta philanthropy chair: we ride at f*cking dawn.” one user commented. “TLAM 🖤💛 so important to recognize this impact. Hopefully we can do more to support, though it won’t ever be enough for what the federal government removed,” another said.

Despite losing federal funding, state and local CASA/GAL organizations continue to persevere, as well as Kappa Alpha Theta chapters nationwide, remaining committed to supporting these programs throughout their philanthropy. Most CASA centers will be able to keep operating at the local level, though the diversion of funds may impact their future.

Currently, many Theta members are encouraging chapters to create and share petitions to combat the ruling from the Trump administration. On social media, Thetas are also encouraging TikTok users, college students, and other members of Greek Life to contact local and federal representatives to push back against the funding cuts.

How can I help out?

Even with the loss of federal funding at the national level, many CASA/GAL programs across the country are still operating, but need support now more than ever. You can make a direct impact by donating to your local CASA program, signing up to volunteer as a court-appointed special advocate, or even reaching out to your senator and House of Representatives members.